Player Profile: Get to know G Dylan Parham

Apr 29, 2022 at 08:41 PM
Rachel Gossen

Digital Managing Editor

With the 90th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders made their first selection, bolstering the trenches with guard Dylan Parham. Learn more about the Silver and Black's newest addition below.

Name: Dylan Parham

Position: Guard

Height/Weight: 6-foot-3, 311 pounds

Hometown: Carrollton, GA

School: University of Memphis

1. Parham is a versatile piece in the trenches. He spent four years as a starter for Memphis and played left guard, left tackle, right tackle and right guard. Alongside his versatility, he has good athleticism which he showcased at the NFL Combine – recording a 26.5" vertical jump, 108" broad jump and a 4.93 40-yard dash (tied for third fastest among the offensive linemen).

Speed is something that has always been important to him as, according to a Q&A on the Tigers' website from 2018, he wishes he could have super speed as a super power because it "could help at any position in any sport."

2. The O-lineman didn't allow a sack over 545 pass-protection snaps in the 2021 season, earning him a Senior Bowl invite, First-Team All-AAC selection and landing him on the Rotary Lombardi Award Watch List. He helped Memphis to No. 16 in the nation in passing offense (298.8 yards per game average) and 38th in total offense (434.9 yards per game average) last season.

3. He is the third Memphis offensive lineman to be drafted since 1994. In his time as a Tiger, he helped block for four running backs who now play in the NFL: Darrell Henderson (Rams), Tony Pollard (Cowboys), Antonio Gibson (Commanders) and Kenneth Gainwell (Eagles).

4. Parham played as a linebacker in high school before later moving to tight end in his junior season – the position he was recruited to play in Memphis. Following a redshirt season as a Tiger, he was moved to another new position as an offensive lineman in 2018. With the change in position, the guard went through an incredible weight transformation, packing on the pounds and muscle to go from 256 pounds to the 311 pounds he weighed in at during the Combine.

