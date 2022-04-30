Player Profile: Get to know G Dylan Parham

4. Parham played as a linebacker in high school before later moving to tight end in his junior season – the position he was recruited to play in Memphis. Following a redshirt season as a Tiger, he was moved to another new position as an offensive lineman in 2018. With the change in position, the guard went through an incredible weight transformation, packing on the pounds and muscle to go from 256 pounds to the 311 pounds he weighed in at during the Combine.