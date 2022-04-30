Raiders select G Dylan Parham with the 90th pick of the 2022 NFL Draft

The Raiders' first pick in the 2022 NFL Draft came at No. 90, and the pick certainly doesn't disappoint.

The Silver and Black now welcome guard Dylan Parham from Memphis. The Georgia native was a four-year starter at Memphis – starting 51 games for the Tigers. He was also named to the 2021 First-Team All-AAC. The past two seasons he only allowed one sack in nearly 1,100 pass blocking snaps, according to PFF.

"Highly experienced guard prospect who helped open running lanes for backs who went on to play in the NFL," said Lance Zierlein, NFL.com analyst. "Parham falls below NFL size standards for the position but is very densely layered and plays with sound technique and above-average body control into and through contact. He's a task-oriented blocker who is much better at firing out than playing on the move and his success could be linked to the rushing scheme he lands in."