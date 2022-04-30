Raiders select G Dylan Parham with the 90th pick of the 2022 NFL Draft

Apr 29, 2022 at 07:50 PM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

1920x1080

The Raiders' first pick in the 2022 NFL Draft came at No. 90, and the pick certainly doesn't disappoint.

The Silver and Black now welcome guard Dylan Parham from Memphis. The Georgia native was a four-year starter at Memphis – starting 51 games for the Tigers. He was also named to the 2021 First-Team All-AAC. The past two seasons he only allowed one sack in nearly 1,100 pass blocking snaps, according to PFF.

"Highly experienced guard prospect who helped open running lanes for backs who went on to play in the NFL," said Lance Zierlein, NFL.com analyst. "Parham falls below NFL size standards for the position but is very densely layered and plays with sound technique and above-average body control into and through contact. He's a task-oriented blocker who is much better at firing out than playing on the move and his success could be linked to the rushing scheme he lands in."

The 6-foot-3, 311-pound lineman stunned at the NFL Combine – running a 4.93 40-yard dash, with a 108 broad jump.

Draft Pick: G Dylan Parham

With the 90th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders select guard Dylan Parham.

G Dylan Parham Third Round (90th overall) Memphis
1 / 15

G Dylan Parham
Third Round (90th overall)
Memphis

Aaron Doster/Associated Press
G Dylan Parham Third Round (90th overall) Memphis
2 / 15

G Dylan Parham
Third Round (90th overall)
Memphis

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press
G Dylan Parham Third Round (90th overall) Memphis
3 / 15

G Dylan Parham
Third Round (90th overall)
Memphis

Butch Dill/Associated Press
G Dylan Parham Third Round (90th overall) Memphis
4 / 15

G Dylan Parham
Third Round (90th overall)
Memphis

University of Memphis Athletics
G Dylan Parham Third Round (90th overall) Memphis
5 / 15

G Dylan Parham
Third Round (90th overall)
Memphis

University of Memphis Athletics
G Dylan Parham Third Round (90th overall) Memphis
6 / 15

G Dylan Parham
Third Round (90th overall)
Memphis

University of Memphis Athletics
G Dylan Parham Third Round (90th overall) Memphis
7 / 15

G Dylan Parham
Third Round (90th overall)
Memphis

University of Memphis Athletics
G Dylan Parham Third Round (90th overall) Memphis
8 / 15

G Dylan Parham
Third Round (90th overall)
Memphis

University of Memphis Athletics
G Dylan Parham Third Round (90th overall) Memphis
9 / 15

G Dylan Parham
Third Round (90th overall)
Memphis

University of Memphis Athletics
G Dylan Parham Third Round (90th overall) Memphis
10 / 15

G Dylan Parham
Third Round (90th overall)
Memphis

University of Memphis Athletics
G Dylan Parham Third Round (90th overall) Memphis
11 / 15

G Dylan Parham
Third Round (90th overall)
Memphis

Ben Liebenberg/Associated Press
G Dylan Parham Third Round (90th overall) Memphis
12 / 15

G Dylan Parham
Third Round (90th overall)
Memphis

Ben Liebenberg/Associated Press
G Dylan Parham Third Round (90th overall) Memphis
13 / 15

G Dylan Parham
Third Round (90th overall)
Memphis

Steve Luciano/Associated Press
G Dylan Parham Third Round (90th overall) Memphis
14 / 15

G Dylan Parham
Third Round (90th overall)
Memphis

Darron Cummings/Associated Press
G Dylan Parham Third Round (90th overall) Memphis
15 / 15

G Dylan Parham
Third Round (90th overall)
Memphis

Darron Cummings/Associated Press
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Q&A with Dylan Parham ranging from his on-field strengths, his go-to food spots and his favorite rappers

Raiders' 2022 third-round pick Dylan Parham from Memphis sat down with Raiders.com over Zoom for an exclusive Q&A.

news

Quick Hits: GM Dave Ziegler shares what characteristics about Dylan Parham grabbed the Raiders' attention

General Manager Dave Ziegler met with the media following the pick Friday night, giving insight into the selection.

news

Player Profile: Get to know G Dylan Parham

With the 90th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders made their first selection, bolstering the trenches with a Memphis Tiger.

news

Raiders trade No. 86 pick to Tennessee Titans

Raider Nation will have to wait a little more time until they hear their first selection of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Raider Nation shows up and shows out for first round of NFL Draft

'Why wouldn't you want to come to Vegas for the draft?' said Joe Toscano, a Raider fan for more than 30 years.

news

Quick Hits: Josh McDaniels gives insight to Raiders' Day 2 draft mindset

McDaniels addressed the media after Round 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft wrapped Thursday night. Read through for some of the best soundbites from his press conference.

news

Derek Carr, Darren Waller and Marcus Allen welcome the NFL Draft to Vegas

With the 2022 NFL Draft in the Raiders' backyard, it was only right that a few Silver and Black stars opened the draft.

news

Raiders 2022 Draft Primer: How to watch, draft order, when the Raiders pick and more

Everything you need to know with the draft kicking off on Thursday.

news

Brooks: 5 prospects who could be available for Raiders on Day 2

NFL.com's Bucky Brooks breaks down five prospects who could potentially be on the Silver and Black's radar with the No. 86 pick.

news

Five years in the making: How the NFL, Las Vegas worked to bring the draft to the desert

The NFL Draft in Las Vegas is on pace to be even bigger than it was when it was postponed in 2020 due to the global pandemic.

news

Iconic Las Vegas sign lit up Silver and Black to celebrate the NFL Draft

The 2022 NFL Draft is rolling into town and the city of Las Vegas kicked off the festivities in a Silver and Black fashion.

Advertising