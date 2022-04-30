Player Profile: Get to know T Thayer Munford Jr.

Apr 30, 2022 at 03:46 PM
rachel-gossen-author-headshot-71321
Rachel Gossen

Digital Managing Editor

The Raiders got more offensive line depth with the first of their two seventh-round picks, selecting Thayer Munford Jr. out of Ohio State.

Learn more about the Silver and Black's newest addition below.

Name: Thayer Munford Jr.

Position: T

Height/Weight: 6-foot-6, 328 pounds

Hometown: Cincinnati, Ohio

School: Ohio State University

1. Munford considered leaving Ohio State after the 2020 season, but with an extra season of eligibility due to COVID-19, he chose to return, largely in part because he promised his mom he would get his degree. The lineman graduated in August 2021 with a degree in human development and family sciences, while also earning First-Team All-American and First-Team All-Big Ten honors.

2. Munford has accumulated a lot of awards over his college career. He was named a First-Team All-American in 2021 by the American Football Coaches Association and is a four-time All-Big Ten Conference honoree, earning first team accolades in 2020 and 2021. A four-year starter and 2021 team captain, he was also given the team's Block "O" jersey, which is awarded to the player who exemplifies toughness, accountability and the highest of character.

3. Versatility seems to be the theme of the draft for the Raiders, and Munford contributes to that perfectly, having spent time at both the tackle and guard positions. He stated in an interview with The Draft Network that he is comfortable at both spots and just wants to contribute to his team however he can. Over his career, he played in 58 games with 45 career starts.

4. In his time as a Buckeye, Munford helped Ohio State's offense to multiple Top 5 national rankings, including No. 1 in total offense and scoring offense in 2021. His work in the trenches also helped former teammate and now Baltimore Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins to become the first running back in school history to surpass 2,000 yards in a season (2019). Per Ohio State, Munford was on the field for at least 700 plays in 2018, 2019 and 2021.

