Raiders select Thayer Munford Jr. with the No. 238 pick

With the first of two seventh-round picks, the Las Vegas Raiders selected offensive tackle Thayer Munford Jr. from Ohio State University.

The 6-foot-6, 328-pound lineman played a lot of important football as a Buckeye. Munford had 45 career starts at Ohio State, including the 2020 CFB National Championship game. He's blocked for the likes of J.K Dobbins, and Heisman finalist quarterbacks Dwayne Haskins, Justin Fields and C.J. Stroud. In 702 pass blocking snaps over the past two seasons, he's allowed only one sack, according to PFF.

"Munford managed his bump inside to guard in 2021, but a move back to tackle is in his best interest," NFL Analyst Lance Zierlein said about Munford. "On his 2020 tape, he is usually first in with his hands and has the ability to derail the rush when he closes the distance properly. ... He'll eventually be a starting tackle with guard flexibility."