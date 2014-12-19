Practice Recap - December 19

The Raiders wrapped up their on-field preparation for their Week 16 match-up against the Buffalo Bills this afternoon at their Alameda facility.

Following practice, Interim Head Coach addressed the health of his team heading into Sunday's game and ruled out Tarell Brown, Vincent Brown, Chimdi Chekwa, Brian Leonhardt, Denarius Moore and Menelik Watson.

With Tarell Brown unable to play, other members of the secondary will have to step up in his absence, including second-year player Neiko Thorpe.

Thorpe has served primarily in a special teams role this season, but is prepared to play more snaps on defense if the situation arises.

"At the end of the day, it's not in my hands," said Thorpe. "Whatever the coaches want, whenever my number is called; I'm ready."

Sunday's game is the 2014 home finale for the Silver and Black, and Coach Sparano is hopeful that his team can end their home schedule on a positive note.

"The biggest thing for us is that we have an opportunity here to win the third game in a row at home and really kind of give our fans something to think about here during the offseason," Coach Sparano said. "We're looking forward to the challenge this weekend and can't wait to get it going."

The Raiders are scheduled to have meetings tomorrow and will then face the Bills Sunday at O.co Coliseum