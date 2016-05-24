Quick Hits From Running Back Latavius Murray's Tuesday Press Conference

Running back Latavius Murray
Following the Raiders' first Organized Team Activity [OTA] of the offseason, Oakland Raiders Pro Bowl running back Latavius Murray spoke to the local media.
Here are the highlights from his press conference.
The team – and Murray specifically – is more confident heading into 2016.
"It would be hard to say no. Going into my fourth season, coming off of last year where I was a full-time starter, I'm definitely more confident. I still have a lot to prove and a lot that I want to improve on, as far as my game. Looking forward to it."
The biggest difference between 2015 and 2016? Familiarity.
"I think now it's a matter of really learning the playbook inside and out, knowing it like the back of my hand so I can play a lot faster. Any time you're out there thinking, you play slow or you're not confident. So, me knowing it now, going into my second year, I think I can do a lot more. I feel a lot more confident."
The Pro Bowl experience was a rewarding one, but next year Murray wants to make it on his own terms.
"I want to make sure I get there next year on my own terms and on no one else's. It was a great experience. I had a lot of fun. I was definitely stoked that I got the chance to go. Again, I want to make it there on my own terms and what I do on the field."
Murray shared his thoughts on the retooled Raiders' offensive line.
"Those are some big boys. Sometimes I kind of take it away because I am a big guy myself. I try to put myself in other guys' shoes and that's a big O-line, a big group of guys in front of me. I'm definitely excited to have them."
He has also been impressed by the play of rookie running back DeAndré Washington.
"He's good. Quick guy, great speed, great vision. I think he looks real good. Excited to get to work with him, learn from him and hopefully he'll learn from me."