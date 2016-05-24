Quick Hits From Running Back Latavius Murray's Tuesday Press Conference

The biggest difference between 2015 and 2016? Familiarity.

"I think now it's a matter of really learning the playbook inside and out, knowing it like the back of my hand so I can play a lot faster. Any time you're out there thinking, you play slow or you're not confident. So, me knowing it now, going into my second year, I think I can do a lot more. I feel a lot more confident."

The Pro Bowl experience was a rewarding one, but next year Murray wants to make it on his own terms.

"I want to make sure I get there next year on my own terms and on no one else's. It was a great experience. I had a lot of fun. I was definitely stoked that I got the chance to go. Again, I want to make it there on my own terms and what I do on the field."

Murray shared his thoughts on the retooled Raiders' offensive line.

"Those are some big boys. Sometimes I kind of take it away because I am a big guy myself. I try to put myself in other guys' shoes and that's a big O-line, a big group of guys in front of me. I'm definitely excited to have them."

He has also been impressed by the play of rookie running back DeAndré Washington.