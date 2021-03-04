Quick Hits: GM Mike Mayock talks 2021 free agency

On the most appealing components the Raiders have for free agents:

"I get questions about Jon Gruden all the time by people all over the country. I think Jon has a special persona about him. I think Derek Carr has earned a lot of respect around this league from an awful lot of people. I think in this day and age where players spend more time from opposing teams through social media or wherever. Players are always hanging out, talking, sending messages back and forth. I think in this day and age, there's more of that than there ever was. In the old days, it used to be guys talking together at the Pro Bowl. Today, it's all day, every day, all 32 teams. The players interact all the time. I do think we have some guys that are highly respected throughout the league and I think that the fact that Jon Gruden is who he is, the city of Vegas is what it is, it's kind of an interesting recruiting tool for us."