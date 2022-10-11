Quick Hits: Keeping healthy and making adjustments top of mind as Raiders go into their bye week

Oct 11, 2022 at 02:44 PM
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

After five games, the Raiders find themselves sitting at 1-4 going into their bye week. Head Coach Josh McDaniels and his staff have a week to assess and make adjustments before resuming their season with 12 games remaining. Despite their record, McDaniels acknowledged that the team has been doing a lot of promising things so far.

"Learning lessons the hard way sucks," McDaniels said following the one-point loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. "I think our team realizes you can compete with them, but there's a difference between being in the game and being able to close the game. Those are the lessons we're going to have to learn hopefully soon."

Read through for more quotes from Coach McDaniels' Tuesday morning media availability.

On priorities going into bye week:

"I think the big thing obviously for us is – first, would be bumps and bruises. We got some guys with bumps and bruises from yesterday. I mean, we're going to need to take some time to make sure that we're healthy as we go into the following week against Houston. And then you take this short period of time, and you try to evaluate, what are we doing well? Let's keep doing that. What are we not doing well enough that we have to keep doing? And then we have to try to find a solution and see if we can make some progress and improve those things. I think there's always a bucket where you say, 'What are we not doing well enough that maybe we don't need to do anymore?'"

On the progression of offensive line:

"I really think they're battling, giving Josh [Jacobs] the opportunity to get started. Some of the plays – we always talk about keeping the line of scrimmage clean and getting the back an opportunity to hit the hole and have an entry point. And I thought that was some really good blocking done up front. I would add Jakob [Johnson] in there, I would add the jumbo tight end did some really good work for us there."

On Josh Jacobs:

"Josh makes some great runs. I mean, he sees things that some other backs just may not see, and God blessed him with that ability to do so."

On learning how to win close games:

"I think experience and actually getting it done under pressure gives you confidence that you can do it again. We did some of those things a week ago against Denver, and we had our chances yesterday. Nobody can sit here and say we didn't have opportunities last night, that's not a true statement. ... I don't think anybody here is discouraged about the fact that we're not close. I think now it's about, what do we need to do in practice? What do we need to do carry it over to the games to be able to really make the plays that are winning plays at the end so that we have an opportunity to close out a lot of these close games? Because that's what the NFL is, it's a lot of close games every week. And when you start learning how to win them, and finishing them, you start to get a confidence and swagger about yourself. Then when you get in the next one, you feel good about it.

On the team's mindset going into bye week:

"I think whenever we have the bye, whenever they give it to us, it's always the right intentions to just, 'Hey, take your mind and get it away from football for a few minutes here, a few days, and try to regroup and get ready to go.' Obviously, we're going to have a long stretch here when we come back. So, that's really going to be the goal; find some things we can do better, get our minds off of football for a little bit, allow the players to kind of rest and recover, and then get ready to go and try to play our best football as we go forward."

Top Shots: Raiders vs. Chiefs | Week 5

View the best photos from the Raiders' Week 5 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs' (28) helmet in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs' (28) helmet in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr's (4) pads in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr's (4) pads in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs' (28) pads in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs' (28) pads in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams' (17) shoes in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams' (17) shoes in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) arrives to the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) arrives to the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) arrives to the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) arrives to the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) arrives to the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) arrives to the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) arrives to the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) arrives to the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) arrives to the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) arrives to the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Matthias Farley (41) on the bench before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Matthias Farley (41) on the bench before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Blake Martinez (54) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Blake Martinez (54) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (15) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (15) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Jackson Barton (78), fullback Jakob Johnson (45) and offensive lineman Hroniss Grasu (65) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Jackson Barton (78), fullback Jakob Johnson (45) and offensive lineman Hroniss Grasu (65) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) huddles with the quarterbacks and receivers during warm ups before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) huddles with the quarterbacks and receivers during warm ups before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (27) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (27) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders assistant special teams coach Maurice Drayton huddles with the returners in the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders assistant special teams coach Maurice Drayton huddles with the returners in the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Blake Martinez (54) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Blake Martinez (54) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47), punter AJ Cole (6) and kicker Daniel Carlson (2) huddle in the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47), punter AJ Cole (6) and kicker Daniel Carlson (2) huddle in the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the sidelines before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the sidelines before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the bench before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the bench before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) heads to the end zone on a 58-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) heads to the end zone on a 58-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates after making a 58-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates after making a 58-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) eyes the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) eyes the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) rushes the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) rushes the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) knocks down the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) knocks down the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) stiff arms the defender during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) stiff arms the defender during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) calls out the defense during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) calls out the defense during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) rushes during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) rushes during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a PAT during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a PAT during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) pressures the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) pressures the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) is congratulated by quarterback Derek Carr (4) after making a 53-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) is congratulated by quarterback Derek Carr (4) after making a 53-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) celebrates during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) celebrates during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates with defensive end Chandler Jones (55) after sacking the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates with defensive end Chandler Jones (55) after sacking the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) calls for a player to motion during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) calls for a player to motion during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) calls out the defense during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) calls out the defense during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 50-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 50-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Darien Butler (58) on the field during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Darien Butler (58) on the field during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) on the field during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) on the field during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) and safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) and safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) rushes the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) rushes the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) eyes the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) eyes the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) sacks the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) sacks the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) celebrates after sacking the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) celebrates after sacking the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) returns a kickoff during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) returns a kickoff during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after making a tackle during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after making a tackle during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) calls out the offense during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) calls out the offense during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) stiff arms the defender during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) stiff arms the defender during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) rushes during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) rushes during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 48-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 48-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 48-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 48-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates after making a 48-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates after making a 48-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
