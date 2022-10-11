Quick Hits: Keeping healthy and making adjustments top of mind as Raiders go into their bye week

On learning how to win close games:

"I think experience and actually getting it done under pressure gives you confidence that you can do it again. We did some of those things a week ago against Denver, and we had our chances yesterday. Nobody can sit here and say we didn't have opportunities last night, that's not a true statement. ... I don't think anybody here is discouraged about the fact that we're not close. I think now it's about, what do we need to do in practice? What do we need to do carry it over to the games to be able to really make the plays that are winning plays at the end so that we have an opportunity to close out a lot of these close games? Because that's what the NFL is, it's a lot of close games every week. And when you start learning how to win them, and finishing them, you start to get a confidence and swagger about yourself. Then when you get in the next one, you feel good about it.