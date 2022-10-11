'This is a marathon': Raiders fight hard until the end in Kansas City

One-possession losses have become a cruel routine for the Las Vegas Raiders this season.
They suffered their fourth, a 30-29 loss, in a valiant effort against division rival Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football. The Silver and Black had everything going their way in the first half, holding a 20-10 lead in Arrowhead Stadium. But they found themselves on the wrong end in a second half that led to them trailing 30-23 late in the game.
A 48-yard Davante Adams touchdown grab helped swing momentum back with a chance to tie or go up again. But Josh Jacobs, who had a career-high 154 rushing yards Monday night, was stuffed by the Chiefs on the two-point conversion.
"I love [the decision to go for two]," Derek Carr said. "We were all fired up. I thought Josh was in, from my point of view. He wasn't. It's frustrating; it's hard. Got the ball back, throw one to Tae, thought it was a catch. We all thought it was a catch. Then we're getting into field goal range, going to win the game there and then we get it back. We get another chance, and we don't make it happen. It's hard, frustrating, all those things, but I love going for two in that situation – especially on the road.
"I'm all for it."
Before his deep touchdown to Adams in the fourth quarter, Carr let loose to the wide receiver early in the contest. A 58-yard touchdown pass on fourth down put the first points of the game on the board. It also happened to be Carr's 200th career passing touchdown, the most in franchise history. He finished with 241 passing yards and two touchdowns with completions to six different receivers.
"I've been doing it long enough, eventually we were going to get there," Carr said of the milestone. "Happy about it, thankful. Always thankful. You're never going to see me disregard that stuff, but I would much rather just win than get that. But I'm thankful. It's a lot of hard work that goes into it, so I'm thankful for it. To throw it to Tae is pretty special, that's cool."
The Raiders enter the bye week 1-4.
But as Coach McDaniels pointed out, there are still 12 games left in a long season ahead.
"This is a marathon. If it was a sprint, we lost the sprint. Fortunate for us, it's a marathon," McDaniels said. "We understand what these games mean. They each matter. They're each significant at the end of your season, we know that. They add up. But I think the thing we have to focus on is take the positives and then also try to learn from the things that we're not quite doing well enough.
"That's our job. That's what we're going to continue to do. That's what we've done after we've won, that's what we've done after we lost, and we're going to continue to do that."
View photos from the Raiders' Week 5 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.