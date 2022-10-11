'This is a marathon': Raiders fight hard until the end in Kansas City

They suffered their fourth, a 30-29 loss, in a valiant effort against division rival Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football. The Silver and Black had everything going their way in the first half, holding a 20-10 lead in Arrowhead Stadium. But they found themselves on the wrong end in a second half that led to them trailing 30-23 late in the game.

"I love [the decision to go for two]," Derek Carr said. "We were all fired up. I thought Josh was in, from my point of view. He wasn't. It's frustrating; it's hard. Got the ball back, throw one to Tae, thought it was a catch. We all thought it was a catch. Then we're getting into field goal range, going to win the game there and then we get it back. We get another chance, and we don't make it happen. It's hard, frustrating, all those things, but I love going for two in that situation – especially on the road.