Maxx Crosby shares details of his sobriety journey with ESPN on Monday Night Football

Oct 10, 2022 at 05:17 PM
rachel-gossen-author-headshot-71321
Rachel Gossen

Digital Managing Editor

Crosby_thumb_101022

Maxx Crosby has always been open about his struggle with addiction and journey to sobriety, but he shared even more of his experience Monday night with ESPN.

The fourth-year vet detailed how while he was dominating on the field his rookie year, he felt out of control off the field – affecting his relationships with his friends and family.

"I was doing well to the outside world," Crosby reflected. "I was just runner up for Rookie of the Year. Everyone was like, 'Maxx is killing it.' But I was wild as s---."

The moment that was his wake-up call came one morning when he was alone, covered in sweat, dehydrated from a night of drinking and feeling hopeless. Crosby shared his gratefulness that his fiancee, Rachel Washburn, helped him go to rehab and has supported him throughout, pulling him out of the place he was in.

"She knew everything that was going on and she tried to tell everybody, 'He's out of control.'"

This offseason, the defensive end signed a multi-year contract extension with the Raiders two years to the day that he entered rehab.

"I just have to keep doing the work," Crosby said. "I know it's not easy. ... I have moments where I'm irritable, discontent, things like that, but that's really all it is for me. Just staying on the right path and taking it one day at a time."

Watch the full feature below:

Related Content

news

'This is a marathon': Raiders fight hard until the end in Kansas City

The Silver and Black are still learning how to finish games, as Chiefs rally back in second half.

news

Las Vegas da pelea en Kansas City

Los Raiders de nueva cuenta son competitivos en derrota al caer frente a los Jefes 30 a 29.

news

Quick Snap: Raiders fall a play short against the Chiefs

The Silver and Black mounted a comeback, but ultimately fell 30-29 to Kansas City on Monday Night Football.

news

Halftime Report: Davante Adams, Josh Jacobs setting the tempo in Kansas City

The Raiders offense is rolling on Monday Night Football, taking a 20-10 lead into halftime.

Advertising