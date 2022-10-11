Quick Snap: Raiders fall a play short against the Chiefs

Oct 10, 2022 at 08:27 PM
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

Healthy day on the ground

For a second straight game, the Raiders running back was a forced to be reckoned with.

Josh Jacobs ended the day with 154 rushing yards, his second straight game over 100 rushing yards and the 11th of his career. It's a new career-high in rushing yards for No. 28, resetting it from last week's 144-yard performance.

Deep to Adams

Three catches, 124 yards, two touchdowns. What a stat line.

Derek Carr took his chances down the field with Davante Adams for the QB's 200th and 201st career touchdowns. Both passes were for over 45 yards. No. 4 found his receiver late in the fourth quarter on an absolute dime to silence the crowd at Arrowhead Stadium.

Adams became the only receiver since 1970 to have six straight primetime games with over 100 receiving yards.

Fluid pass rush in KC

The Raiders defense did make it difficult for Mahomes throughout the game. The were able to sack No. 15 three times, Maxx Crosby twice and Denzel Perryman for another. They hit the Chiefs quarterback six times in total.

Another tale of two halves

Even while bringing the pressure, the Raiders defense simply couldn't hold Patrick Mahomes down in the second half.

After beating the Chiefs on both sides of the line of scrimmage in the first half, the tables were turned. The Chiefs outscored the Raiders 20-9 in the last two quarters. Patrick Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce in the end zone four times.

Gameday Photos: Week 5 vs. Chiefs | Monday Night Football

View photos from the Raiders' Week 5 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) and linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) and linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after sacking the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after sacking the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) heads to the end zone on a 58-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) heads to the end zone on a 58-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) heads to the end zone on a 58-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) heads to the end zone on a 58-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) heads to the end zone on a 58-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) heads to the end zone on a 58-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates after making a 58-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates after making a 58-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) is congratulated by fullback Jakob Johnson (45) after making a 58-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) is congratulated by fullback Jakob Johnson (45) after making a 58-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) on the bench during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) on the bench during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and center Andre James (68) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and center Andre James (68) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a PAT during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a PAT during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28), guard Alex Bars (64) and fullback Jakob Johnson (45) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28), guard Alex Bars (64) and fullback Jakob Johnson (45) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after sacking the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after sacking the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after sacking the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after sacking the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates with defensive end Chandler Jones (55) after sacking the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates with defensive end Chandler Jones (55) after sacking the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Matthias Farley (41) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Matthias Farley (41) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 50-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 50-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 50-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 50-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) and safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) and safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Neil Farrell Jr. (92) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Neil Farrell Jr. (92) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) and linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) and linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders defense huddles during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
The Las Vegas Raiders defense huddles during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders defense huddles during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
The Las Vegas Raiders defense huddles during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) sacks the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) sacks the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Alex Bars (64) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders guard Alex Bars (64) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 48-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 48-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 48-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 48-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates after making a 48-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates after making a 48-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and center Andre James (68) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and center Andre James (68) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
