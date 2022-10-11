Quick Snap: Raiders fall a play short against the Chiefs

Healthy day on the ground
For a second straight game, the Raiders running back was a forced to be reckoned with.
Josh Jacobs ended the day with 154 rushing yards, his second straight game over 100 rushing yards and the 11th of his career. It's a new career-high in rushing yards for No. 28, resetting it from last week's 144-yard performance.
Deep to Adams
Three catches, 124 yards, two touchdowns. What a stat line.
Derek Carr took his chances down the field with Davante Adams for the QB's 200th and 201st career touchdowns. Both passes were for over 45 yards. No. 4 found his receiver late in the fourth quarter on an absolute dime to silence the crowd at Arrowhead Stadium.
Adams became the only receiver since 1970 to have six straight primetime games with over 100 receiving yards.
Fluid pass rush in KC
The Raiders defense did make it difficult for Mahomes throughout the game. The were able to sack No. 15 three times, Maxx Crosby twice and Denzel Perryman for another. They hit the Chiefs quarterback six times in total.
Another tale of two halves
Even while bringing the pressure, the Raiders defense simply couldn't hold Patrick Mahomes down in the second half.
After beating the Chiefs on both sides of the line of scrimmage in the first half, the tables were turned. The Chiefs outscored the Raiders 20-9 in the last two quarters. Patrick Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce in the end zone four times.
View photos from the Raiders' Week 5 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.