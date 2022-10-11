Halftime Report: Davante Adams, Josh Jacobs setting the tempo in Kansas City

Derek Carr delivers on fourth down
Against a team as talented as the Chiefs, sometimes you have to take some chances.
Josh McDaniels made the right call to take a chance on 4th-and-1, resulting in Derek Carr finding Davante Adams deep for a 58-yard touchdown. It was the first score put on the board Monday night, as well as Carr's 200th career touchdown pass.
Another strong start for Josh Jacobs
Josh Jacobs brought some extra juice in his lunch pail to Arrowhead Stadium.
In the first half, Jacobs ripped off 79 rushing yards and a touchdown. This comes after rushing for a combined 40 yards in the two games against the Chiefs last season. The running back has also got involved in the passing game with 21 receiving yards.
Party in the backfield
Maxx Crosby has been in the Chiefs backfield a good bit.
The edge rusher recorded two sacks in the first half, as he continues to add on to his league-leading tackles for loss total. No. 98 now has eight career quarterback hits on Patrick Mahomes.
View photos from the Raiders' Week 5 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.