Las Vegas Raiders Week 5 Inactives vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Oct 10, 2022 at 03:45 PM
The Silver and Black face the Denver Broncos in just 90 minutes.

Before kickoff, here are the inactive players for today's game:

RB Brittain Brown

LB Jayon Brown

TE Foster Moreau

DT Johnathan Hankins

DT Matthew Butler

DE Tashawn Bower

Advertising