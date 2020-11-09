Quick Snap: Isaiah Johnson calls game as Raiders win

Salt-N-Pepa got pressure on the rookie
This season, the Raiders' defensive line has taken a lot of criticism for not getting enough pressure on quarterbacks. That can't be said this week against the Chargers.
The Raiders defensive line led by Clelin Ferrell and Maxx Crosby consistently found pressure. Ferrell was able to to get a lot of hurries on Justin Herbert and help stop the run, and Maxx Crosby ended the game with six tackles and a sack.
Justin Herbert still had a great showing against the Raiders with 326 yards and two touchdowns — but he had to work for every yard.
Derek Carr played inspirational football
This may not have been the best performance of Derek Carr's season, but it definitely let his teammates know he'll always be ready to go to battle with them.
Carr threw for 165 yards on 13 for 23 passing attempts, but the stat line doesn't tell the full story. Behind an offensive line not at full strength, Carr was able to extend plays with his feet and find receivers Nelson Agholor and tight end Darren Waller for scores. He also went airborne on a crucial third-down play to help extend the lead in the third quarter.
Carr definitely proved that even when he's not playing at his best, he can still make plays on big downs and will his team to victory.
Isaiah Johnson: Wow.
Johnson has not seen too much action this season, but with the snaps he saw against the Chargers he made it count.
After coming into the game for the injured Trayvon Mullen, the former Houston Cougar was able to come in and give the most valiant effort for the Silver and Black.
Johnson came through when it mattered the very most, coming up with two forced incompletions on Mike Williams and Donald Parham Jr. to win the game 31-26.
