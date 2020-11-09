Quick Snap: Isaiah Johnson calls game as Raiders win

Derek Carr played inspirational football

This may not have been the best performance of Derek Carr's season, but it definitely let his teammates know he'll always be ready to go to battle with them.

Carr threw for 165 yards on 13 for 23 passing attempts, but the stat line doesn't tell the full story. Behind an offensive line not at full strength, Carr was able to extend plays with his feet and find receivers Nelson Agholor and tight end Darren Waller for scores. He also went airborne on a crucial third-down play to help extend the lead in the third quarter.