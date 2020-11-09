Quick Snap: Isaiah Johnson calls game as Raiders win

Nov 08, 2020 at 05:16 PM
Edwards-Author-Headshot
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

Salt-N-Pepa got pressure on the rookie

This season, the Raiders' defensive line has taken a lot of criticism for not getting enough pressure on quarterbacks. That can't be said this week against the Chargers.

The Raiders defensive line led by Clelin Ferrell and Maxx Crosby consistently found pressure. Ferrell was able to to get a lot of hurries on Justin Herbert and help stop the run, and Maxx Crosby ended the game with six tackles and a sack.

Justin Herbert still had a great showing against the Raiders with 326 yards and two touchdowns — but he had to work for every yard.

Derek Carr played inspirational football

This may not have been the best performance of Derek Carr's season, but it definitely let his teammates know he'll always be ready to go to battle with them.

Carr threw for 165 yards on 13 for 23 passing attempts, but the stat line doesn't tell the full story. Behind an offensive line not at full strength, Carr was able to extend plays with his feet and find receivers Nelson Agholor and tight end Darren Waller for scores. He also went airborne on a crucial third-down play to help extend the lead in the third quarter.

Carr definitely proved that even when he's not playing at his best, he can still make plays on big downs and will his team to victory.

Isaiah Johnson: Wow.

Johnson has not seen too much action this season, but with the snaps he saw against the Chargers he made it count.

After coming into the game for the injured Trayvon Mullen, the former Houston Cougar was able to come in and give the most valiant effort for the Silver and Black.

Johnson came through when it mattered the very most, coming up with two forced incompletions on Mike Williams and Donald Parham Jr. to win the game 31-26.

Gameday Photos: Week 9 vs. Chargers

View photos from the Raiders' Week 9 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
1 / 77

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and center Rodney Hudson (61) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
2 / 77

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and center Rodney Hudson (61) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Ben Liebenberg/NFL
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (96) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
3 / 77

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (96) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
4 / 77

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Ashley Landis/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
5 / 77

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
6 / 77

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
7 / 77

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
8 / 77

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jason Witten (82) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
9 / 77

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jason Witten (82) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
10 / 77

Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23), center Rodney Hudson (61) and guard Gabe Jackson (66) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
11 / 77

Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23), center Rodney Hudson (61) and guard Gabe Jackson (66) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Ben Liebenberg/NFL
Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
12 / 77

Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Ben Liebenberg/NFL
Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
13 / 77

Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Ashley Landis/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
14 / 77

Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
15 / 77

Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Sam Young (70) and running back Devontae Booker (23) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
16 / 77

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Sam Young (70) and running back Devontae Booker (23) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Gabe Jackson (66), running back Devontae Booker (23) and tackle Sam Young (70) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
17 / 77

Las Vegas Raiders guard Gabe Jackson (66), running back Devontae Booker (23) and tackle Sam Young (70) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Ashley Landis/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) and linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
18 / 77

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) and linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (96) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
19 / 77

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (96) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
20 / 77

Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kendal Vickers (91) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
21 / 77

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kendal Vickers (91) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (96) and defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
22 / 77

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (96) and defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) and defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
23 / 77

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) and defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
24 / 77

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
25 / 77

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Ben Liebenberg/NFL
Las Vegas Raiders center Rodney Hudson (61) and running back Devontae Booker (23) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
26 / 77

Las Vegas Raiders center Rodney Hudson (61) and running back Devontae Booker (23) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Ben Liebenberg/NFL
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
27 / 77

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
28 / 77

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
29 / 77

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
30 / 77

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
31 / 77

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
32 / 77

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Ben Liebenberg/NFL
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
33 / 77

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Ashley Landis/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and tackle Brandon Parker (75) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
34 / 77

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and tackle Brandon Parker (75) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Ben Liebenberg/NFL
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
35 / 77

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders kick a PAT during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
36 / 77

The Raiders kick a PAT during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
37 / 77

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Ben Liebenberg/NFL
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
38 / 77

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
39 / 77

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Ben Liebenberg/NFL
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) and safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
40 / 77

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) and safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders head to the locker room during halftime of the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
41 / 77

The Las Vegas Raiders head to the locker room during halftime of the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
42 / 77

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
43 / 77

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
44 / 77

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
45 / 77

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jason Witten (82) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
46 / 77

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jason Witten (82) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
47 / 77

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
48 / 77

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) and safety Erik Harris (25) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium
49 / 77

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) and safety Erik Harris (25) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium

Ashley Landis/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
50 / 77

Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
51 / 77

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Alex Gallardo/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
52 / 77

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
53 / 77

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Ashley Landis/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13), wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) and wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
54 / 77

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13), wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) and wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Alex Gallardo/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
55 / 77

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Ashley Landis/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) and wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
56 / 77

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) and wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
57 / 77

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
58 / 77

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Alex Gallardo/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
59 / 77

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Alex Gallardo/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
60 / 77

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
61 / 77

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jaryd Jones-Smith (72), tight end Darren Waller (83) and tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
62 / 77

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jaryd Jones-Smith (72), tight end Darren Waller (83) and tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
63 / 77

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
64 / 77

Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
65 / 77

Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
66 / 77

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
67 / 77

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
68 / 77

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) and punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
69 / 77

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) and punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) and safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
70 / 77

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) and safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
71 / 77

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Isaiah Johnson (31) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
72 / 77

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Isaiah Johnson (31) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Ben Liebenberg/NFL
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Isaiah Johnson (31) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
73 / 77

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Isaiah Johnson (31) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Ben Liebenberg/NFL
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Isaiah Johnson (31) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
74 / 77

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Isaiah Johnson (31) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Isaiah Johnson (31) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
75 / 77

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Isaiah Johnson (31) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Ben Liebenberg/NFL
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jason Witten (82) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
76 / 77

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jason Witten (82) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Isaiah Johnson (31) and wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
77 / 77

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Isaiah Johnson (31) and wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Ben Liebenberg/NFL

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Quick Snap: Josh Jacobs powers to a career high in gritty win over Cleveland

news

Quick Snap: Raiders defense runs out of answers, fall short against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers 

Despite some bright moments on offense, the Silver and Black ran out of gas down the stretch at home.
news

Quick Snap: Raiders pick up win in very first game in Allegiant Stadium

Here are three key observations from the Monday night showdown vs. the Saints
news

Quick Snap: Three observations from the Raiders' season-opening W

If the offense looks like this every week, this Las Vegas Raiders team is loaded with potential. 
news

Five observations from the Raiders' Week 13 clash against the Kansas City Chiefs

The Silver and Black lost to the Chiefs 40-9 Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium. Here are five observations from the game.
news

Six observations from the Raiders' Week 11 win over the Cincinnati Bengals

The Silver and Black held serve at home against the Bengals. Here are six observations from their Week 11 win.
news

Six observations from the Raiders' thrilling primetime win over the Los Angeles Chargers

The Silver and Black held on to beat the Chargers on Thursday Night Football. Here are six observations from the win.
news

Quick Snap: Raiders wrap up 2018 with road loss to Kansas City Chiefs

The Silver and Black fell to the Chiefs 35-3 Sunday afternoon at Arrowhead Stadium. 
news

Quick Snap: Behind quality defensive effort, Raiders beat Broncos 27-14

The Silver and Black handled business and beat the Denver Broncos 27-14 Monday night. 
news

Quick Snap: Raiders struggle on the road, fall to Cincinnati Bengals 30-16

The Silver and Black fell to the Cincinnati Bengals 30-16 Sunday afternoon at Paul Brown Stadium. 
news

Quick Snap: Raiders win absolute thriller at home 24-21 over Pittsburgh Steelers

It took almost the full 60 minutes, but the Raiders beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 24-21.

Advertising