Quick Snap: Mariota and Waller make for a deadly combination against the Chargers

Dec 17, 2020 at 08:50 PM

Wall Street is open

Even after Derek Carr went out with his groin injury, Waller went right back to business as usual.

No. 83 had another stellar game against the Chargers, torching their secondary for 150 yards on nine catches and a touchdown. The chemistry Waller had with his backup quarterback tonight was amazing, considering this was Marcus Mariota's first action of the season.

If this game proved anything, it's that Waller can get it done no matter who's throwing him the ball. I've said it once and I'll say it again: Darren Waller is an elite tight end.

Marcus Mariota shows out

If any of you forgot how good Marcus Mariota can be, he quickly reminded us all tonight.

Nobody in Allegiant Stadium had much more pressure on them than Marcus Mariota when he stepped on the field Thursday night. It was hard to tell if Mariota had any rust he had to shake off, as he went 3-for-3 with a touchdown in his first drive.

Mariota also showed off the phenomenal dual-threat skills he possesses, adding 88 rushing yards and another touchdown on the ground.

Rod Marinelli, Raiders defense couldn't beat the odds

The defense was down four starters, and they gave it all they had.

This is a tough loss for the Raiders, who had a short week and a change at defensive coordinator. They did the best with what they had. They were able to make a few key stops near the end of the fourth quarter, but with the defense limited in the secondary, Justin Herbert to drove down the field to win the game 30-27.

All in all, it was a formidable performance — just a play or two short.

Gameday Photos: Week 15 vs. Chargers

View photos from the Raiders' Week 15 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday Night Football.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium. Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
1 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium. Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
2 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium. Ric Tapia/NFL
3 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Ric Tapia/NFL
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium. Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
4 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium. Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
5 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium. David Becker/Associated Press
6 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

David Becker/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Daryl Worley (36) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium. Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
7 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Daryl Worley (36) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) and defensive end Kendal Vickers (91) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium. Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
8 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) and defensive end Kendal Vickers (91) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium. Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
9 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium. Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
10 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium. Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
11 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and center Rodney Hudson (61) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium. Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
12 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and center Rodney Hudson (61) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium. Isaac Brekken/Associated Press
13 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Isaac Brekken/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders guard Gabe Jackson (66), running back Josh Jacobs (28) and tackle Denzelle Good (71) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium. Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
14 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders guard Gabe Jackson (66), running back Josh Jacobs (28) and tackle Denzelle Good (71) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium. Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
15 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28), tackle Denzelle Good (71), tackle Kolton Miller (74) and tight end Jason Witten (82) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium. Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
16 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28), tackle Denzelle Good (71), tackle Kolton Miller (74) and tight end Jason Witten (82) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium. Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
17 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 23-yard field goal during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium. Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
18 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 23-yard field goal during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium. Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
19 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44), cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) and safety Erik Harris (25) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium. Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
20 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44), cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) and safety Erik Harris (25) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders defense huddles during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium. Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
21 / 120

The Las Vegas Raiders defense huddles during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Erik Harris (25), linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) and cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium. Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
22 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders safety Erik Harris (25), linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) and cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium. Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
23 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium. Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
24 / 120

The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) and quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium. Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
25 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) and quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium. Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
26 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium. Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
27 / 120

The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium. Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
28 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium. Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
29 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium. Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
30 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a 35-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium. Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
31 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a 35-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates after making a 35-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium. Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
32 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates after making a 35-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) and quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium. Jeff Bottari/Associated Press
33 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) and quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeff Bottari/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Denzelle Good (71), tackle Kolton Miller (74) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium. Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
34 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Denzelle Good (71), tackle Kolton Miller (74) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a 35-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium. Isaac Brekken/Associated Press
35 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a 35-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Isaac Brekken/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a 35-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium. Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
36 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a 35-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates with tight end Foster Moreau (87) after making a 35-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium. Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
37 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates with tight end Foster Moreau (87) after making a 35-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates with quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) after making a 35-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium. Jeff Bottari/Associated Press
38 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates with quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) after making a 35-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeff Bottari/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates with quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) after making a 35-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium. Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
39 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates with quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) after making a 35-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates with quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) after making a 35-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium. Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
40 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates with quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) after making a 35-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99), linebacker Raekwon McMillan (54), defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) and linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium. Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
41 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99), linebacker Raekwon McMillan (54), defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) and linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) and defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (73) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium. Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
42 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) and defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (73) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium. Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
43 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) and linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium. Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
44 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) and linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) and safety Erik Harris (25) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium. Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
45 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) and safety Erik Harris (25) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Theo Riddick (35) and quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium. Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
46 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders running back Theo Riddick (35) and quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Denzelle Good (71), tight end Darren Waller (83), center Rodney Hudson (61), guard Gabe Jackson (66) and running back Theo Riddick (35) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium. Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
47 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Denzelle Good (71), tight end Darren Waller (83), center Rodney Hudson (61), guard Gabe Jackson (66) and running back Theo Riddick (35) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium. Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
48 / 120

The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium. Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
49 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium. Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
50 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Gabe Jackson (66)m center Rodney Hudson (61), running back Josh Jacobs (28) and quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium. Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
51 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders guard Gabe Jackson (66)m center Rodney Hudson (61), running back Josh Jacobs (28) and quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium. Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
52 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium. Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
53 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium. Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
54 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium. Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
55 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium. Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
56 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium. Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
57 / 120

The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) and quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium. Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
58 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) and quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium. Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
59 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium. Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
60 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Denzelle Good (71), tackle Kolton Miller (74), running back Josh Jacobs (28) and wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium. Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
61 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Denzelle Good (71), tackle Kolton Miller (74), running back Josh Jacobs (28) and wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium. Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
62 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium. Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
63 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium. Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
64 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium. Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
65 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates after rushing for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium. Matt Aguirre/
66 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates after rushing for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates with fullback Alec Ingold (45) after rushing for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
67 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates with fullback Alec Ingold (45) after rushing for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates with tight end Foster Moreau (87) and tight end Derek Carrier (85) after rushing for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
68 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates with tight end Foster Moreau (87) and tight end Derek Carrier (85) after rushing for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates with tight end Derek Carrier (85), tight end Foster Moreau (87) and guard Gabe Jackson (66) after rushing for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
69 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates with tight end Derek Carrier (85), tight end Foster Moreau (87) and guard Gabe Jackson (66) after rushing for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates with fcenter Rodney Hudson (61) after rushing for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
70 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates with fcenter Rodney Hudson (61) after rushing for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Derek Carrier (85) and kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
71 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Derek Carrier (85) and kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) and cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
72 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) and cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
73 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
74 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
75 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
76 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
77 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Trent Brown (77), guard Gabe Jackson (66), center Rodney Hudson (61), tackle Denzelle Good (71) tackle Kolton Miller (74), wide receiver Zay Jones (12), running back Josh Jacobs (28) and quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
78 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Trent Brown (77), guard Gabe Jackson (66), center Rodney Hudson (61), tackle Denzelle Good (71) tackle Kolton Miller (74), wide receiver Zay Jones (12), running back Josh Jacobs (28) and quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
79 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
80 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
81 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
82 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
83 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
84 / 120

The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
85 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
86 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
87 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) rushes for a 2-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
88 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) rushes for a 2-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) rushes for a 2-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
89 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) rushes for a 2-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) celebrates with teammates after rushing for a 2-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
90 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) celebrates with teammates after rushing for a 2-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a PAT during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
91 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a PAT during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Trent Brown (77), guard Gabe Jackson (66), center Rodney Hudson (61), tackle Denzelle Good (71), tight end Darren Waller (83), running back Josh Jacobs (28) and quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
92 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Trent Brown (77), guard Gabe Jackson (66), center Rodney Hudson (61), tackle Denzelle Good (71), tight end Darren Waller (83), running back Josh Jacobs (28) and quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
93 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
94 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
95 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
96 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Daryl Worley (36) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
97 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Daryl Worley (36) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive end Kendal Vickers (91) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
98 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive end Kendal Vickers (91) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive end Kendal Vickers (91) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
99 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive end Kendal Vickers (91) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98), linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) and defensive end Kendal Vickers (91) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
100 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98), linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) and defensive end Kendal Vickers (91) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
101 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
102 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
103 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Kyle Wilber (58) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
104 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Kyle Wilber (58) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Trent Brown (77), guard Gabe Jackson (66), center Rodney Hudson (61), tackle Denzelle Good (71), tackle Kolton Miller (74), running back Devontae Booker (23) and quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
105 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Trent Brown (77), guard Gabe Jackson (66), center Rodney Hudson (61), tackle Denzelle Good (71), tackle Kolton Miller (74), running back Devontae Booker (23) and quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Trent Brown (77), guard Gabe Jackson (66), center Rodney Hudson (61), tackle Denzelle Good (71), tackle Kolton Miller (74), running back Devontae Booker (23) and quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
106 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Trent Brown (77), guard Gabe Jackson (66), center Rodney Hudson (61), tackle Denzelle Good (71), tackle Kolton Miller (74), running back Devontae Booker (23) and quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) and tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
107 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) and tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
108 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) and running back Devontae Booker (23) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
109 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) and running back Devontae Booker (23) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
110 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
111 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
112 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
113 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
114 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
115 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
116 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
117 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 23-yard field goal during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
118 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 23-yard field goal during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 23-yard field goal during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
119 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 23-yard field goal during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (32) and kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
120 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (32) and kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders

