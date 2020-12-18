Quick Snap: Mariota and Waller make for a deadly combination against the Chargers

Wall Street is open
Even after Derek Carr went out with his groin injury, Waller went right back to business as usual.
No. 83 had another stellar game against the Chargers, torching their secondary for 150 yards on nine catches and a touchdown. The chemistry Waller had with his backup quarterback tonight was amazing, considering this was Marcus Mariota's first action of the season.
If this game proved anything, it's that Waller can get it done no matter who's throwing him the ball. I've said it once and I'll say it again: Darren Waller is an elite tight end.
Marcus Mariota shows out
If any of you forgot how good Marcus Mariota can be, he quickly reminded us all tonight.
Nobody in Allegiant Stadium had much more pressure on them than Marcus Mariota when he stepped on the field Thursday night. It was hard to tell if Mariota had any rust he had to shake off, as he went 3-for-3 with a touchdown in his first drive.
Mariota also showed off the phenomenal dual-threat skills he possesses, adding 88 rushing yards and another touchdown on the ground.
Rod Marinelli, Raiders defense couldn't beat the odds
The defense was down four starters, and they gave it all they had.
This is a tough loss for the Raiders, who had a short week and a change at defensive coordinator. They did the best with what they had. They were able to make a few key stops near the end of the fourth quarter, but with the defense limited in the secondary, Justin Herbert to drove down the field to win the game 30-27.
All in all, it was a formidable performance — just a play or two short.
View photos from the Raiders' Week 15 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday Night Football.