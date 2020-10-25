Quick Snap: Raiders defense runs out of answers, fall short against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers 

The Raiders' pass rush disappeared

As the Raiders defensive line looked like they starting to turn a corner after defeating Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, they reverted back to early-season woes.

The Silver and Black defense was not able to produce a sack on Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. Tampa Bay's offensive line seemingly won the line of scrimmage throughout the game, giving just enough time for Brady to make plays in the pocket.

The linebacking corps were not able to effectively pass rush either, spending most of the game in the middle of the field in coverage against Tampa Bay's tight ends and spying on Ronald Jones. Across the ball, the Buccaneers pass rush was able to find more success against the Raiders offense, with two sacks and two tackles for loss.