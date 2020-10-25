Quick Snap: Raiders defense runs out of answers, fall short against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers 

No. 27 came to work with his lunch pail
Despite the obstacles the Raiders faced against the stellar Buccaneers offense, cornerback Trayvon Mullen still played to the best of his ability.
The Silver and Black secondary, already missing Damon Arnette and Johnathan Abram, needed Mullen more than ever on Sunday. Take away a fourth-quarter touchdown given up and an untimely pass interference on Mike Evans on third down, Mullen had a solid performance.
Mullen led the team in tackles with nine and came away with a couple more pass deflections. He also helped hold star Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans to 37 yards on two catches.
Tom Brady can still deliver
Going into the game, many were wondering if Derek Carr could dethrone another legendary quarterback this season. But Brady proved he still can deal.
Brady, at 43 years old, continued to prove to doubters that age is just a number against the Silver and Black defense. Brady finished with 369 passing yards and four touchdowns, adding another one rushing on the ground.
"He proved he's still one of the very best," Coach Gruden told reporters after the game.
The Raiders' pass rush disappeared
As the Raiders defensive line looked like they starting to turn a corner after defeating Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, they reverted back to early-season woes.
The Silver and Black defense was not able to produce a sack on Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. Tampa Bay's offensive line seemingly won the line of scrimmage throughout the game, giving just enough time for Brady to make plays in the pocket.
The linebacking corps were not able to effectively pass rush either, spending most of the game in the middle of the field in coverage against Tampa Bay's tight ends and spying on Ronald Jones. Across the ball, the Buccaneers pass rush was able to find more success against the Raiders offense, with two sacks and two tackles for loss.
