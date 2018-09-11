Quick Snap: Raiders fall 33-13 in Monday night matchup against Los Angeles Rams

Sep 10, 2018 at 10:45 PM
Eddie Paskal

It was a bit of good, and then a bit of bad for the Oakland Raiders Monday night, and unfortunately for the Silver and Black, the bad was just too much to overcome in the team's regular season opener, as they fell 33-13 to the Los Angeles Rams at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

Good? The Raiders offense came out of the gates fast, putting up points on their first drive of the night, looking very much in sync to start the evening.

Bad? They couldn't keep that positive momentum rolling, and were held scoreless after halftime.

Some more good? For much of the game, Paul Guenther's group looked sharp, holding Rams quarterback Jared Goff to just 60 passing yards in the first half.

The bad though? Goff and the Rams offense found its rhythm after the half, and ultimately put enough points on the board to fly back to Los Angeles with a Week 1 win under their belts.

Like we said earlier, Carr and the starting offense enjoyed a nice start start to the evening, as No. 4 orchestrated a masterful, seven-play, 75-yard drive that was punctuated by Marshawn Lynch quite literally going "Beast Mode" for his first touchdown of 2018.

While Lynch's touchdown might have been just 10 yards, it'll certainly find its way onto his career highlight reel, as the Oakland-native carried a bevy of Rams, literally on his back, as he put up the first Raiders points of the young season.

And as good as Lynch was, the first half unquestionably belonged to tight end Jared Cook, who not only hauled in a 45-yard yard pass down the seam to set up the team's first score of the evening, but remained active in perpetuity, finishing the first half with six catches for 113 yards.

The Raiders season opener was not without its challenges though; after losing Andrew DePaola to a knee injury late in the first quarter, Lee Smith was forced into action the rest of the night, and to be fair, he played pretty well, getting the ball where it needed to go on his handful of reps.

And while the Raiders ended the night with an "L,", defensively, give Paul Guenther's group credit for what they did Monday night.

Save a pair of defensive pass interference calls that extended drives for the Rams, the group collectively made life difficult for Jared Goff, who finished the first half four-of-10 for just 60 yards, and while he did get rolling as the game went on, the Raiders defense certainly made sure he earned every yard, and every completion, Monday night.

While the Silver and Black did an admirable job limiting Goff and Sean McVay's high-flying offense, on the final play of the third quarter, with the still very much in the balance, Goff connected with Cooper Kupp on an eight-yard touchdown, and after Carr and the Raiders offense proceeded to go three-and-out on their next drive, the Rams added another three points for safety, and that deficit proved too much to overcome.

With 3:15 left in regulation, Rams placekicker Greg Zuerlein delivered the knockout blow to the Raiders, as he connected on a 20-yard field goal to extend the Los Angeles lead to 13 points.

Not to be outdone, Marcus Peters added an exclamation point to the evening, picking off Carr, then returning said interception for a touchdown.

As far as Todd Gurley is concerned; his night was indicative of the Raiders night as a whole; after keeping the Pro Bowler in check for the first 30 minutes of action, the Rams star running back found his groove in the second half, ultimately finishing his 2018 debut with over 100 rushing yards, as well as nearly 40 receiving yards.

As a result of the loss, the Raiders fall to 0-1; next up for Coach Gruden and his squad is a Week 2 matchup against the Denver Broncos. In addition to it being the first divisional matchup of 2018, it'll also be the Raiders first road game of the season.

The team will fly to Colorado on Saturday.

Gameday Photos: Week 1 vs. Rams

Photos of the game action during the Raiders' Week 1 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.

