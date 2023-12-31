Quick Snap: Raiders fall short against Colts

Dec 31, 2023 at 01:09 PM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

The Las Vegas Raiders came up a few plays short on the road, falling 23-20 to the Indianapolis Colts.

In what was expected to be a physical contest, Sunday's game lived up to those standards. The Raiders defense got hit in the mouth early with a 50-yard pass from Colts QB Gardner Minshew to Josh Downs on third down. With the explosive play, the Colts capped of the drive with a 10-yard rush from Jonathan Taylor for a touchdown.

The Raiders responded on their own opening drive with three points off a 40-yard field goal from Daniel Carlson, converting on two third-and-long situations to get into scoring ranging.

The defense held their own early by forcing punts on three straight drives. Adam Butler got into the backfield for his fourth sack this season and second straight game with a sack.

Before the end of the first half, Minshew caught the Raiders secondary lacking for another explosive play – this time for a 58-yard touchdown to Alec Pierce.

Trailing 14-3 coming out of halftime, the offense leaned on Zamir White and Davante Adams to get them down the field for a score. The second-year running back had 23 rushing yards on the drive, with 71 rushing yards in the entire game.

An Aidan O'Connell four-yard TD pass to Adams brought the Silver and Black within four points.

However, Colts kicker Matt Gay connected on field goals on Indy's next two possessions. Carlson responded by hitting a 33-yarder with less than five minutes to make it 20-13. After a 45-yard field goal from Gay, the Raiders stormed down the field to bring it within three points thanks to another touchdown catch by Adams from O'Connell.

The quarterback/receiver duo connected on 13 passes for 126 yards

With no timeouts remaining, the Raiders went for an onside kick which was recovered by the Colts with 42 seconds remaining.

Despite now being eliminated from playoff contention, the Raiders will look to close their season on a high note with a divisional matchup at home against the Denver Broncos in Week 18.

Gameday Photos: Week 17 vs. Colts

View photos from the Raiders' Week 17 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) and defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.
1 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) and defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.
2 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.
3 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) and defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.
4 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) and defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.
5 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.
6 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.
7 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.
8 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.
9 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.
10 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Greg Van Roten (70) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.
11 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders guard Greg Van Roten (70) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.
12 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.
13 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.
14 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.
15 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) goes to kick and 40-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.
16 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) goes to kick and 40-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.
17 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.
18 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.
19 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.
20 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.
21 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.
22 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.
23 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.
24 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.
25 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.
26 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.
27 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.
28 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (31) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.
29 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (31) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.
30 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Austin Hooper (81) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.
31 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Austin Hooper (81) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.
32 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.
33 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.
34 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.
35 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.
36 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.
37 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.
38 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Greg Van Roten (70) and center Andre James (68) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.
39 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders guard Greg Van Roten (70) and center Andre James (68) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.
40 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.
41 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.
42 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.
43 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.
44 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) and linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.
45 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) and linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.
46 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders huddle during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.
47 / 100

The Las Vegas Raiders huddle during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.
48 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.
49 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.
50 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.
51 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.
52 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.
53 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.
54 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.
55 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.
56 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.
57 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) on the bench during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.
58 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) on the bench during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.
59 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.
60 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.
61 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (72) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.
62 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (72) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Austin Hooper (81) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.
63 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Austin Hooper (81) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.
64 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.
65 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 4-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.
66 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 4-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates after making a 4-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.
67 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates after making a 4-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.
68 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.
69 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.
70 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) and linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.
71 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) and linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.
72 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.
73 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.
74 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.
75 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.
76 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.
77 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.
78 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) and linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.
79 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) and linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.
80 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.
81 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.
82 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.
83 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.
84 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Greg Van Roten (70) and kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.
85 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders guard Greg Van Roten (70) and kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.
86 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Janarius Robinson (97) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.
87 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Janarius Robinson (97) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.
88 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.
89 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.
90 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.
91 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.
92 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.
93 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.
94 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.
95 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.
96 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.
97 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 1-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.
98 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 1-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 1-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.
99 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 1-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) and wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.
100 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) and wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Quick Snap: Defense storms into Arrowhead, Raiders pick up holiday victory

The Silver and Black have now won their second straight victory over an AFC West opponent.
news

Quick Snap: Raiders put up franchise record 63 points against Chargers

The Silver and Black made history on Thursday Night Football against division rivals, the Los Angeles Chargers.
news

Quick Snap: Raiders fall to Vikings

After going scoreless through three quarters, the Silver and Black were on the wrong side of the scoreboard in the end, falling 3-0 to the Minnesota Vikings.
news

Quick Snap: Raiders cool off after hot start, fall to Chiefs 

The Silver and Black suffer tough home loss to division rivals, score
news

Quick Snap: Raiders drop road game to Dolphins

After keeping it close through the first half, the Silver and Black ultimately fell 20-13 in Miami.
news

Quick Snap: Raiders hold on to defeat Jets, 16-12

The Silver and Black found a way to pull out a win in gritty fashion on Sunday Night Football.
news

Quick Snap: Raiders dominate at home, claim victory over New York Giants

The Silver and Black came away with eight sacks and a season-high 30 points in the Week 9 win.
news

Quick Snap: Raiders fall flat on the road to the Detroit Lions

Despite three turnovers for the Raiders defense, they leave Detroit empty-handed.
news

Quick Snap: Raiders drop tough road loss to Chicago Bears

The Silver and Black couldn't find a way to seize opportunities in Chicago, falling 30-12.
news

Quick Snap: Raiders win 500th game in franchise history with 21-17 victory over Patriots

The Silver and Black defense came through once again as team picks up third win of season.
news

Quick Snap: Three turnovers cap off Raiders' primetime victory

The Raiders capitalized off three interceptions to beat the Green Bay Packers, 17-13.

Latest Content

video

Full Game Highlights: Raiders vs. Colts - Week 17

Dec 31, 2023

Watch full game highlights from the Raiders' Week 17 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.
news

Quick Snap: Raiders fall short against Colts

Dec 31, 2023

The Silver and Black dropped their final road game, 23-20.
video

Davante Adams wins his route on 1-yard fade TD

Dec 31, 2023

Watch as quarterback Aidan O'Connell connects with wide receiver Davante Adams for a 1-yard touchdown against the Colts.
video

That's 6! Davante Adams scores on 4-yard touchdown catch

Dec 31, 2023

Watch as quarterback Aidan O'Connell fires a touchdown strike to wide receiver Davante Adams during the third quarter against the Colts.
news

Halftime Report: Raiders trying to find answers for Colts' big plays

Dec 31, 2023

The Raiders are down by 11 in their final regular-season road game.
gallery

Gameday Photos: Week 17 vs. Colts

Dec 31, 2023

View photos from the Raiders' Week 17 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.
video

Adam Butler sacks Gardner Minshew!

Dec 31, 2023

Watch as defensive tackle Adam Butler brings down Colts quarterback Gardner Minshew for a 9-yard sack on third down.
video

Daniel Carlson nails 40-yard FG on Raiders' opening drive

Dec 31, 2023

Kicker Daniel Carlson puts the Raiders on the board with a 40-yard field goal against the Indianapolis Colts.
video

Ameer Abdullah's nifty footwork converts third and long

Dec 31, 2023

Watch as running back Ameer Abdullah gains 18 yards and picks up a first down against the Colts.
video

Davante Adams highpoints 24-yard DOT from Aidan O'Connell

Dec 31, 2023

Watch as quarterback Aidan O'Connell finds wide receiver Davante Adams from a 24-yard gain against the Colts.
news

Las Vegas Raiders Week 17 Inactives vs. Indianapolis Colts

Dec 31, 2023

Before the Raiders take the field for Week 17, view the inactive players for today's game.
video

Watch: Raiders arrive for Week 17 vs. Colts

Dec 31, 2023

Watch as the Silver and Black arrive at Lucas Oil Stadium to face the Indianapolis Colts in Week 17.
View All
Advertising