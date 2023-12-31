Quick Snap: Raiders fall short against Colts

Trailing 14-3 coming out of halftime, the offense leaned on Zamir White and Davante Adams to get them down the field for a score. The second-year running back had 23 rushing yards on the drive, with 71 rushing yards in the entire game.

An Aidan O'Connell four-yard TD pass to Adams brought the Silver and Black within four points.

However, Colts kicker Matt Gay connected on field goals on Indy's next two possessions. Carlson responded by hitting a 33-yarder with less than five minutes to make it 20-13. After a 45-yard field goal from Gay, the Raiders stormed down the field to bring it within three points thanks to another touchdown catch by Adams from O'Connell.

The quarterback/receiver duo connected on 13 passes for 126 yards

With no timeouts remaining, the Raiders went for an onside kick which was recovered by the Colts with 42 seconds remaining.