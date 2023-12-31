Quick Snap: Raiders fall short against Colts

The Las Vegas Raiders came up a few plays short on the road, falling 23-20 to the Indianapolis Colts.
In what was expected to be a physical contest, Sunday's game lived up to those standards. The Raiders defense got hit in the mouth early with a 50-yard pass from Colts QB Gardner Minshew to Josh Downs on third down. With the explosive play, the Colts capped of the drive with a 10-yard rush from Jonathan Taylor for a touchdown.
The Raiders responded on their own opening drive with three points off a 40-yard field goal from Daniel Carlson, converting on two third-and-long situations to get into scoring ranging.
The defense held their own early by forcing punts on three straight drives. Adam Butler got into the backfield for his fourth sack this season and second straight game with a sack.
Before the end of the first half, Minshew caught the Raiders secondary lacking for another explosive play – this time for a 58-yard touchdown to Alec Pierce.
Trailing 14-3 coming out of halftime, the offense leaned on Zamir White and Davante Adams to get them down the field for a score. The second-year running back had 23 rushing yards on the drive, with 71 rushing yards in the entire game.
An Aidan O'Connell four-yard TD pass to Adams brought the Silver and Black within four points.
However, Colts kicker Matt Gay connected on field goals on Indy's next two possessions. Carlson responded by hitting a 33-yarder with less than five minutes to make it 20-13. After a 45-yard field goal from Gay, the Raiders stormed down the field to bring it within three points thanks to another touchdown catch by Adams from O'Connell.
The quarterback/receiver duo connected on 13 passes for 126 yards
With no timeouts remaining, the Raiders went for an onside kick which was recovered by the Colts with 42 seconds remaining.
Despite now being eliminated from playoff contention, the Raiders will look to close their season on a high note with a divisional matchup at home against the Denver Broncos in Week 18.
