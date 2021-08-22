Quick Snap: Raiders survive preseason thriller in Los Angeles

Hard fight in the trenches

The young defensive line certainly held their own Saturday night. They made it really hard for QB Bryce Perkins to stay in the pocket, as he kept his head on a swivel for much of the second half. The players that stood out to me the most on the line were rookies Malcolm Koonce out of Buffalo and Darius Stills﻿, the Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year out of West Virginia. Koonce ended the game with six tackles and Stills with one.