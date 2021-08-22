Quick Snap: Raiders survive preseason thriller in Los Angeles

Hard fight in the trenches
One of the biggest woes of the Raiders last year was pass-rush.
The young defensive line certainly held their own Saturday night. They made it really hard for QB Bryce Perkins to stay in the pocket, as he kept his head on a swivel for much of the second half. The players that stood out to me the most on the line were rookies Malcolm Koonce out of Buffalo and Darius Stills, the Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year out of West Virginia. Koonce ended the game with six tackles and Stills with one.
On top of that, Darius Philon made an incredible block on a field goal that helped the Silver and Black to a 17-16 victory.
No. 32 shows up
After missing a tackle against the Seahawks that resulted in their only score, Dallin Leavitt redeemed himself.
The safety made a couple of big pass breakups to help the Raiders pull out the victory. The most defining one coming on the Rams' last possession on a two-point conversion to seal the deal.
Big day for the undrafted player that has fought hard in his journey as a Raider.
Have yourself a day, Nate Hobbs
Nate Hobbs wasn't done yet.
After impressing in the first half, he came back and topped that. In the third quarter, Hobbs made a leaping catch over TuTu Atwell for an interception. It was the first interception for the Raiders this preseason. While Hobbs had his ups-and-downs in coverage throughout the game, he's starting to give Raiders fans something to be excited for going into the regular season.
View photos from the Raiders' preseason Week 2 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.