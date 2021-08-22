Quick Snap: Raiders survive preseason thriller in Los Angeles

Aug 21, 2021 at 10:29 PM
Levi Edwards

Hard fight in the trenches

One of the biggest woes of the Raiders last year was pass-rush.

The young defensive line certainly held their own Saturday night. They made it really hard for QB Bryce Perkins to stay in the pocket, as he kept his head on a swivel for much of the second half. The players that stood out to me the most on the line were rookies Malcolm Koonce out of Buffalo and Darius Stills﻿, the Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year out of West Virginia. Koonce ended the game with six tackles and Stills with one.

On top of that, Darius Philon made an incredible block on a field goal that helped the Silver and Black to a 17-16 victory.

No. 32 shows up

After missing a tackle against the Seahawks that resulted in their only score, Dallin Leavitt redeemed himself.

The safety made a couple of big pass breakups to help the Raiders pull out the victory. The most defining one coming on the Rams' last possession on a two-point conversion to seal the deal.

Big day for the undrafted player that has fought hard in his journey as a Raider.

Have yourself a day, Nate Hobbs

Nate Hobbs wasn't done yet.

After impressing in the first half, he came back and topped that. In the third quarter, Hobbs made a leaping catch over TuTu Atwell for an interception. It was the first interception for the Raiders this preseason. While Hobbs had his ups-and-downs in coverage throughout the game, he's starting to give Raiders fans something to be excited for going into the regular season.

Gameday Photos: Preseason Week 2 vs. Rams

View photos from the Raiders' preseason Week 2 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47) and defensive end Gerri Green (52) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matt Dickerson (95) and cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) and center Nick Martin (66) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back B.J. Emmons (35) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back B.J. Emmons (35) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Trey Ragas (36) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Trey Ragas (36) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dillon Stoner (16) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Nick Bowers (82) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Garrett Groshek (46) and quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Nick Martin (66) and quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Gerri Green (52) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Gerri Green (52) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Javin White (53) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Javin White (53) and safety Roderic Teamer (33) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Javin White (53) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Asmar Bilal (57) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Javin White (53) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rasul Douglas (38) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Javin White (53) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders special teams unit during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Gerri Green (52) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Jaryd Jones-Smith (72) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter Corliss Waitman (9) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Javin White (53) and safety Dallin Leavitt (32) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (32) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rasul Douglas (38) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Gerri Green (52) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Kendal Vickers (93) and defensive end Gerri Green (52) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Alex Ellis (81) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Nick Martin (66) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Stills (56) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Max Richardson (54) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rasul Douglas (38) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Niles Scott (78) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Niles Scott (78) and linebacker Max Richardson (54) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Max Richardson (54), defensive tackle Niles Scott (78) and safety Dallin Leavitt (32) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Max Richardson (54) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tyree Gillespie (37) and linebacker Tanner Muse (55) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tanner Muse (55) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Kendal Vickers (93) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Kendal Vickers (93) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (32) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tanner Muse (55) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tanner Muse (55) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tanner Muse (55) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Stills (56) and linebacker Tanner Muse (55) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Jimmy Morrissey (65) and guard Parker Ehinger (62) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Trey Ragas (36) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Parker Ehinger (62) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jeremiah Poutasi (79) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Alex Ellis (81) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Jimmy Morrissey (65) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dillon Stoner (16) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Jimmy Morrissey (65) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Garrett Groshek (46) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter Corliss Waitman (9) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) intercepts a pass during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) intercepts a pass during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Alex Ellis (81) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Parker Ehinger (62) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Patrick Omameh (77) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Matt Bushman (84) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Garrett Groshek (46) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back B.J. Emmons (35) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter Corliss Waitman (9) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tanner Muse (55) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rasul Douglas (38) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Gerri Green (52) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) blocks a field goal attempt during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) and running back B.J. Emmons (35) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back B.J. Emmons (35) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Trey Ragas (36) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Trey Ragas (36) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Marcell Ateman (88) makes a 29-yard touchdown catch during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and wide receiver Marcell Ateman (88) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) and wide receiver Marcell Ateman (88) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back B.J. Emmons (35), wide receiver Zay Jones (7) and wide receiver Marcell Ateman (88) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tyree Gillespie (37) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matt Dickerson (95) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Max Richardson (54) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tanner Muse (55) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rasul Douglas (38) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (32) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) and safety Dallin Leavitt (32) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
