Quick Snap: The good, bad and ugly in the Raiders' loss to the Colts

The Good: The offensive line held up

After juggling around offensive linemen for most of the season, the Raiders were finally able to have most of the band back together against the Colts.

Trent Brown played for the first time since the Raiders' Week 5 win against the Chiefs, giving the Silver and Black four of their five Week 1 starting offensive linemen. With Richie Incognito on injured reserve, Denzelle Good stepped up in his place today, and he's been having a Pro Bowl caliber season in Incognito's place.

The return of Brown was noticeable, as Carr was not sacked during the game and had a decent amount of time to make plays in the pocket. Carr finished with 316 yards on 31 completions against a stingy Colts defense that's a top-ten defense in the league.