Quick Snap: The good, bad and ugly in the Raiders' loss to the Colts

The Good: The offensive line held up
After juggling around offensive linemen for most of the season, the Raiders were finally able to have most of the band back together against the Colts.
Trent Brown played for the first time since the Raiders' Week 5 win against the Chiefs, giving the Silver and Black four of their five Week 1 starting offensive linemen. With Richie Incognito on injured reserve, Denzelle Good stepped up in his place today, and he's been having a Pro Bowl caliber season in Incognito's place.
The return of Brown was noticeable, as Carr was not sacked during the game and had a decent amount of time to make plays in the pocket. Carr finished with 316 yards on 31 completions against a stingy Colts defense that's a top-ten defense in the league.
Hopefully today's performance in the trenches can be a template for the rest of the regular season for the Raiders offense.
The Bad: Injuries keep piling up
The Silver and Black were already going into the game a bit shorthanded without Damon Arnette and Jeff Heath, both suffering from concussions against the Jets. Things only continued to get worse for the Raiders defense against the Colts.
Second-year defensive end Clelin Ferrell was ruled out in the second half after suffering a shoulder injury. The severity of his injury is still unknown.
Johnathan Abram and Nicholas Morrow also were evaluated for concussions late in the game.
The Ugly: Raiders couldn't stop Colts' run attack
For the second consecutive week, the Raiders gave up over 200 rushing yards to their opponent.
The Colts offense came in and had a field day, rushing for a total of 214 yards. Rookie Jonathan Taylor out of Wisconsin looked stellar, rushing for 150 yards and two touchdowns.
His longest run was a 62-yard run to the house at the beginning of the third quarter, which was a huge momentum swinger for the Colts.
View photos from the Raiders' Week 14 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.