Quote Sheet: Bears 22 Raiders 20

Carr: **"This is a team game. This is the ultimate team game. Those turnovers could happen and they could miss the kick and we win. It's the ultimate team game, you know. Not one person can ever just take the blame. I appreciate him trying to stand up and do that. It takes a lot for someone to try and do that, but this is a team game and I can do a better job of helping him out."

On talking to Latavius Murray:

Carr:"Oh yeah. I talk to my teammates all the time. I talk to him I always try to go around, make sure everybody's good and healthy and all those kind of things so I already talked to him and he, like all of us, we're ready to move on and get the next one."

On the drive resulting in the go-ahead field goal:

Carr:"You know, I think we tried to boot on the one and they did a good job of playing up the field so we saw that they were playing everything honest and at that point we always feel like we're in field range as you cross the 50. But the point there is if we can move it and get the first down, then yeah, let's see what we can do but I just do what's called."

On the possibility of having gone into the next game with a three game winning streak vs. where they are now with this loss:

Carr:"We're 2-2. Looking at it, we have a division opponent, we're looking forward to that. First one of the year, especially at home, getting them at home early. That'll be big but the Colosseum will be rocking. We'll be ready to go, we'll put in the hard work this week and be ready to play."

On having to throw guys open:

Carr:"Versus certain coverages you do have to do that. You're exactly right. That's good to hear you saying that. Versus certain coverages they were playing you have to throw the ball early, before they can get their head around and make a play on it and I thought our receivers did a good job understanding that and making great plays but you're right."

On his general takeaway of Bears defense vs. what he saw on film:

Carr:"Absolutely. We turn the film on, I said this at the beginning of the week, they are very good and I'm not one to lie. They are a very good defense, very good front. Secondary has a lot of playmakers, very athletic in the secondary. So we knew it was going to be hard. We knew, we talked about it all week. It's going to be a very good fight to the end and it sure was."