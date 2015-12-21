Quote Sheet: Packers 30 Raiders 20

Coach Del Rio: **"Just play with better technique, keep your poise there. I saw a couple of examples where guys were trailing and did not play with the proper technique. That will get called every time. Really wasn't even that close."

Q: Describe this painful moment.

Coach Del Rio:"It's not the only painful moment, it won't be the last painful moment. We have a good group of men in there. We're disappointed the night didn't go the way we wanted it to. We have a good group. We have two more opportunities to go out and play real good football. I'm looking forward to it."

RAIDERS QB DEREK CARR

Q: You've shown the ability to bounce back this year and get your team back in it. Is the next step not having to bounce back?

Carr:"Yes. I'll always compete my tail off no matter the situation. We say it all the time. No matter how good it looks, how bad it looks I'm always going to keep fighting because I believe in what we do and who I am. I wish that those things didn't happen, especially again the way that they happened. I just sat there and went 'really?'. I was kind of upset after that, but you just come back out and compete your tail off, but yeah I would absolutely love for those things not to happen."

Q: Jack Del Rio called you over after the pick six. What was the tone of the conversation?

Carr: "It was just like, things are going to happen. I believe in you. You already know all these things. He said just go out there and do you. That's all it was. It was just go be yourself. He wasn't worried about trying to cheer me up or encourage me. He knows that I knew what I did. He knows that I have no problem bouncing back so he just said 'hey man, just go be you' and we were able to play some good football after that."

Q: What happened on the first interception?

Carr: "They were playing a two-man, so the guy's back was to me so I tried to sneak it in without the guy seeing and he turned his head around and caught it. He made a good play."

Q: Did the second interception just get a little high on you?

Carr:"It just got high on me. It did. I wish that if I had the play over, I'd love to bring it down obviously, but that's where I wanted to throw it. It was just high."

Q: There was a similar situation on the touchdown to Amari Cooper. Was that how you saw it but just that time it worked?

Carr:"Yeah the first time, it was two different coverages, but the first time was to Clive [Walford] down the middle. He was running a certain route and I thought that obviously with the route he was running, that the guy wouldn't get his head around and he did. And then the second one Coop got up on the safety and that's why I knew that we'd have a good chance at throwing it because Coop beat the safety down the field."

Q: You took off and ran a lot today. That's something that's been available to you a lot this year and you've chosen not to do it. Is that something you are consciously trying to take advantage of?

Carr: "Oh man. I just know they played a lot of two-man today. They played a lot of that and the way you hurt that is by hitting some plays if they're there and if not you have to take off and run. So there was a lot of times for me to try and scramble and take off and run, but also that also leads to a lot of throwaways because those guys are playing underneath, trailing those guys. Sometimes when you're scrambling there's not that many throws."

Q: What's the emotion like when you are eliminated from playoff contention?

Carr:"It hurts. It hurts. It hurt my heart. You know? To be honest, because I know how much work I put into this. I know how much work our team puts into this, our coaches. How much we sacrificed during the week. Not even just during the week, even during our offseason. Sometimes we joke around that there really is no offseason because everyone's ultimate goal is to go to the playoffs and win the Super Bowl. That's always my goal. That will never change no matter what our record is, no matter what happens. I compete because I want to be the best and I just have to keep working at it. I have to keep learning, keep growing because we have a lot of football ahead of us and we have to get better."