Raider Nation On Location at the Bay to Breakers

Raider Nation On Location was part of the historic centennial Zazzle Bay to Breakers in San Francisco. The race across the city celebrated its 100th year and The Oakland Raiders were part of the festivities for the entire weekend including the 12K race Sunday, May 15.
Raider Nation On Location was at the Zazzle Greater Body Expo presented by Big 5 Friday, May 13 and Saturday, May 14. The Expo was free and open to the public and took place in the San Francisco Design Center's West Concourse, located at 8th street and Brannan.
On race day, the Raider Nation On Location booth was located at Speedway Meadow in Golden Gate Park. The Raiderettes - Football's Fabulous Females - were on hand to congratulate the participants and meet and greet fans who had the opportunity to win exciting prizes and purchase tickets for the 2011 season.