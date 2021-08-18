'Raider Nation, Welcome Home' — Allegiant Stadium Opens to Silver and Black Fans

"Commencement" is an apt one-word description of what unfolded last Saturday, when Allegiant Stadium welcomed the Raider Nation for the first time ever with the celebration of an ending and a new beginning. Ending what seemed like an eternal search for a true home befitting this historic organization at this time. Beginning to settle into a palace elevated in the desert, a new chapter in the six-decade life of the Silver and Black.

The familiar refrain, boldfaced Silver and Black bordered, can't be repeated enough: The Greatness of the Raiders is in its future. And that future is now!

Las Vegas Raiders Owner Mark Davis led a VVIP list of invitees to share in the momentous ribbon-cutting event prior to leading the Raider Nation into this Las Vegas palace, where he stopped in the sea of humanity to engage with the throng that followed. Davis beamed proudly, as if he'd just received the keys to a new home, while standing on the mezzanine level of the Ford Plaza looking down at an enthusiastic crowd amassed below at the site of the Raider Image and the Legacy Bricks.