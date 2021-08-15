The Raiders offense shines bright for Allegiant Stadium in preseason win

"Nate Peterman is a true professional," said Jones. "He takes his job very seriously. He loves the game of football, he loves to compete at a high level. He cares for his teammates. I know when he's in the huddle – or out there on the field – he's going to do the best he possibly can. So I have full confidence and trust in Nate when he's out there commanding the huddle."

"It's amazing just to see where me and Zay have come in our careers," Peterman said. "I remember throwing to him at the Senior Bowl. ... Getting drafted together and obviously coming here together. It's been amazing; he's one of my favorite teammates, favorite person out there. He's an awesome guy and a great player, great teammate. It was fun to have some success out there with him on the field."