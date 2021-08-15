The Raiders offense shines bright for Allegiant Stadium in preseason win

The Raiders notched their first win of the preseason against the Seattle Seahawks, 20-7. The preseason win also marks the first game in Allegiant Stadium with fans in the stands.
"It was great to have the Raiders fans out there," Head Coach Jon Gruden said after the win. "Kind of numb just to see world coming back together again. And to be in this stadium with these fans again, it just warms my heart."
The fans were primarily treated to the success of the offense. The Raiders outgained the Seahawks 385 yards to 194 yards. Nathan Peterman played inspired football, going 29-for-39 with 246 yards. The 27-year-old quarterback also ran for 32 yards on six carries.
Peterman was able to develop a connection early in the game with Zay Jones. The QB's first completion of the game was to Jones, and the two would link up for 57 yards on three catches. Jones and Peterman have history dating back to being drafted by the Buffalo Bills together in 2017, and they hold each other in the highest regard.
"Nate Peterman is a true professional," said Jones. "He takes his job very seriously. He loves the game of football, he loves to compete at a high level. He cares for his teammates. I know when he's in the huddle – or out there on the field – he's going to do the best he possibly can. So I have full confidence and trust in Nate when he's out there commanding the huddle."
"It's amazing just to see where me and Zay have come in our careers," Peterman said. "I remember throwing to him at the Senior Bowl. ... Getting drafted together and obviously coming here together. It's been amazing; he's one of my favorite teammates, favorite person out there. He's an awesome guy and a great player, great teammate. It was fun to have some success out there with him on the field."
Another huge factor in the offense's success was the run game. The Raiders ran for 90 more yards than the Seahawks offense, with Trey Ragas and B.J. Emmons leading the way. The two running backs combined for 107 yards on 22 carries with a touchdown a piece. Jones described the way the duo played as "inspiring," with Gruden saying that "no one has come further in a shorter time" than Ragas.
"Ragas didn't know how to get in a three-point stance when he got here," said Gruden. "He made some really nice runs, caught the ball, he picked up a blitz. Jalen Richard goes down and another man gets another opportunity.
"And this Emmons kid, he went to Alabama. [Josh] Jacobs is like his agent because Josh knew him in Tuscaloosa. He says, 'You better get a good look at this guy,' and boy, did we get a look at him tonight. He's interesting. He's big, he's fast, he's elusive, and he's got no mileage on him. He's an unknown, and he's off to a good start also, and next week is another week."
The Las Vegas Raiders now look forward to facing the Los Angeles Rams next week. Hopefully, the offense can keep rolling going into L.A., as the Rams had the top-ranked defense in the 2020 season.
