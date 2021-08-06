Zay Jones striving to 'plant some roots down' in Raiders offense

Zay Jones is a man of completion.

That's what possessed him to change his jersey number to No. 7, and to continue his career in the Silver and Black.

Jones is going into his third season with the Raiders, which could be his most critical season with the team. The wide receiver room has looked competitive this Training Camp with Henry Ruggs III and Bryan Edwards improving, along with the offseason additions of John Brown and Willie Snead IV﻿. Jones has continued to stay in the mix and find footing in the offense through his versatility. He's been seen lining up at wideout and slot receiver roles throughout camp, trying to make himself a jack-of-all-trades among the receivers.

"It takes a lot of focus, a lot of studying, late nights of going over the playbook and really evaluating each spot and understanding my assignment and my job," Jones said. "You're one play away from being at any spot, at least that's the case for me.

"I think what I pride myself [in] is versatility. The ability to be able to move and play in any spot."