Two-Minute Drill: Trey Ragas running over Seahawks defense in his NFL debut

Welcome to the NFL, Trey Ragas

Trey Ragas has been one of my sleeper players throughout Training Camp. The running back has now made it hard to continue to sleep on him after his first half.

Trey "Vegas" Ragas has been very hard to take down. The big-body back has been enforcing his will off the line of scrimmage, usually taking two or three Seahawks down with him on tackles. No. 36 currently has 43 rushing yards on nine carries with a touchdown through the first half. He also has one catch for eight yards, that resulted in a first down for the Raiders.