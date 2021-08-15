Two-Minute Drill: Trey Ragas running over Seahawks defense in his NFL debut

The Raiders looked dominant in their first half of football with fans in Allegiant Stadium.
The Silver and Black enter halftime up 13-0 on the Seattle Seahawks. The two most notable things that have gone well for the Raiders have been their running game and the defense, shutting out their NFC West opponent.
Here are three key observations from the first half of action against the Seahawks.
Welcome to the NFL, Trey Ragas
Trey Ragas has been one of my sleeper players throughout Training Camp. The running back has now made it hard to continue to sleep on him after his first half.
Trey "Vegas" Ragas has been very hard to take down. The big-body back has been enforcing his will off the line of scrimmage, usually taking two or three Seahawks down with him on tackles. No. 36 currently has 43 rushing yards on nine carries with a touchdown through the first half. He also has one catch for eight yards, that resulted in a first down for the Raiders.
This is a player that we expected to see a lot of tonight, and he hasn't disappointed so far.
Nate Hobbs is coming with the smoke
Nate Hobbs has also made his presence felt early in Allegiant Stadium.
The fifth-round pick has done a great job being at the right place at the right time. The Illinois cornerback throughly impressed me with his cover skills and tenacity for getting to the ball. Hobbs has recorded two tackles and one quarterback hit on the night.
Also can't forget to mention his nasty 8-yard sack on Geno Smith. This young man is definitely an asset to the Raiders' young defense.
No. 96 going to work
Darius Philon is another defender that has shown out tonight.
The free agent signing from the Los Angeles Chargers is getting it done on the defensive line. He's been doing a good job of creating pressure and getting after Seahawks quarterbacks Geno Smith and Alex McGough.
Not sure how much more Philon will play in the second half, but for the sake of the pass rush, he sees a few more snaps tonight.
View photos from the Raiders' preseason Week 1 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.