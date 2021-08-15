Quick Snap: Nathan Peterman has good showing in Raiders' preseason win

The Las Vegas Raiders got their first W of the preseason — and first in front of fans in Allegiant Stadium — with a 20-7 win over the Seattle Seahawks.

Here are three things that stood out in the matchup.

Peterman airs it out on Seahawks

Nathan Peterman played some solid football Saturday night.

With Derek Carr and Marcus Mariota on the sideline, the Raiders depended on their third-string quarterback to get the win. Peterman looked healthy, agile and made a couple of exceptional plays with his arm and his feet. The quarterback out of Pittsburgh threw for 246 yards with a 74.3 percent completion rating. He also added 32 yards on the ground.