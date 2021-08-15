Quick Snap: Nathan Peterman has good showing in Raiders' preseason win

Aug 14, 2021 at 09:04 PM
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

The Las Vegas Raiders got their first W of the preseason — and first in front of fans in Allegiant Stadium — with a 20-7 win over the Seattle Seahawks.

Here are three things that stood out in the matchup.

Peterman airs it out on Seahawks

Nathan Peterman played some solid football Saturday night.

With Derek Carr and Marcus Mariota on the sideline, the Raiders depended on their third-string quarterback to get the win. Peterman looked healthy, agile and made a couple of exceptional plays with his arm and his feet. The quarterback out of Pittsburgh threw for 246 yards with a 74.3 percent completion rating. He also added 32 yards on the ground.

Raider Nation can expect to see a lot more Peterman throughout the preseason. His impressive showing tonight might just be the tip of the iceberg for the QB.

Clutch time on third downs

One of the biggest reasons the Raiders left Allegiant Stadium with a win was their ability to stay on the field.

The Silver and Black made the most out of their opportunities and did very well on converting on third downs throughout the night, going 11-for-17 on third downs, in comparison to the Seahawks' 4-for-13.

The Raiders' performance on third-down situations was hit-or-miss last season. Therefore, the success to not only stay on the field, but get the defense off the field tonight looked very promising.

Loaded in the backfield

Early in Training Camp, Josh Jacobs said this was the deepest running back room he's had since he was at Alabama. Many should able to understand the hype after Saturday night's game.

The majority of the workload in the backfield was handled between Trey Ragas and B.J. Emmons﻿. The two rushers made a great impact in the game not only gaining yards, but also controlling the time of possession against the Seahawks. Ragas ran for 62 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries. Emmons — Josh Jacobs' roommate at Alabama — rushed for 45 yards and a touchdown on nine carries.

Both of these running backs are competing for a spot on the 53-man roster, so the competition between the two will only bode well for the Raiders the rest of the preseason.

