Raiders 2015 Draft Recap

"'Coop' was on our board high from the start," Raiders General Manager Reggie McKenzie said. "It didn't matter about the position; it was about the player. We thought we had a chance to get a really good player and we were excited he was there."

"I would just say that when you talk about this young man coming in at this level, as a draft prospect that has not played in the NFL yet, it's unusual when words like 'polished' are thrown out, but that's what you see," Head Coach Jack Del Rio added. "He has been lined up all across the board – outside, both sides, inside the slot, moving around, even lined up in the backfield some. So he's been exposed to a lot, been utilized a lot of different ways. He's run the entire route tree."

The Raiders didn't make any moves to get back in the first round Thursday night and turned their attention to their two Friday night selections. The team took versatile players in the 2nd and 3rd rounds – Florida State DE/DT Mario Edwards, Jr., and University of Miami TE Clive Walford.

Raiders linebackers coach Sal Sunseri was Edwards' position coach in college. Edwards is happy to be reunited with his mentor. "My two years when he was there were great," Edwards said. "I learned so much from him and we developed a great relationship and now to go back and play under him again is definitely an honor."

The Raiders were able to fill a need for a catching and blocking tight end when they selected Walford in the 3rd round. Walford is confident and sees himself as, and Coach Del Rio does as well, a complete tight end. "I can hop for the ball. I'm a great pass-catcher. I'm a great run-blocker. I'm just a dual-threat tight end," Walford said. "I'm going to go out to Oakland and just compete. I'm not looking to go start right away. I'm going out there to learn from the veterans and take some of their advice, but you know I'm going to compete at the same time."

McKenzie has a history of making some Draft day moves and stockpiling picks. This Draft was no exception. The team traded back twice during Round 4 and almost doubled the number of Day 3 selections.