Raiders' 2024 season opponents finalized 

The 2023 season is in the books and the Raiders' 2024 season opponents are now set.

The Silver and Black, as well as the rest of the AFC West, will face the AFC North (Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers) and the NFC South (Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers).

With a second place finish in the AFC West, the Raiders' full slate is rounded out by matchups against the team in the AFC South, NFC West and AFC East that also finished second in its respective division – the Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles Rams and Miami Dolphins.

The Raiders will host eight home games at Allegiant Stadium and travel for nine games – including two trips to Los Angeles (Rams and Chargers) and two trips to Florida (Buccaneers and Dolphins).