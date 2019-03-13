Raiders acquire All-Pro wide receiver Antonio Brown

Brown tallied four first-team All-Pro selections from 2014-17 and was named to the PFWA's All-NFL and All-AFC Teams in each of those seasons, while notching three AFC Offensive Player of the Month Awards. From 2013-17, Brown tallied an NFL-record 582 receptions during the five-year span, while also setting NFL records for most receptions (622) and receiving yards (8,281) by a player in their first career 100 regular season contests. Brown became the first Steeler ever to record 1,000 yards and at least 10 receiving touchdowns in three consecutive seasons (2014-16), and also joined Johnson as the only player in NFL history to notch 1,600 yards in back-to-back years (2014-15). Those campaigns were highlighted by a league-leading 1,698 yards in 2014 and a 2015 season that saw him post the fourth-most single-season receiving yardage (1,834) ever, as well as tying for the second-most single-season reception total (136). In addition to setting yet another NFL-record with 375 receptions from 2013-15, Brown's two-year total of 262 receptions from 2014-15 also tabbed him as the first player in league annals to haul in at least 125 passes in consecutive seasons.