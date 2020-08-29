Raiders acquire linebacker Raekwon McMillan

HENDERSON, NEV. – The Las Vegas Raiders have acquired LB Raekwon McMillan via a trade with the Miami Dolphins, the club announced Saturday.

As part of the trade terms, Las Vegas will send a 2021 fourth-round draft pick to the Dolphins in return for McMillan and 2021 fifth-round draft pick.

McMillian, a 6-foot-2, 242-pound versatile linebacker, joins the Raiders having spent the first three years of his career with the Miami Dolphins after being drafted in the second round (54th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft. Over his career, McMillan has started in 28-of-29 appearances and compiled 177 tackles (104 solo), two passes defensed, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

Last season, McMillan started in 12-of-13 contests before being placed on the Reserve/Injured List for the remainder of the campaign. In 2018, McMillan returned to the field and started in all 16 contests after missing his rookie season due to injury. He logged 105 tackles (69), one pass defensed, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery, becoming the first Dolphins player since at least 2000 to total 100 tackles despite not appearing in an NFL game prior to the season.