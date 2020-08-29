Raiders acquire linebacker Raekwon McMillan

Aug 29, 2020 at 01:55 PM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders Public Relations
mcmillan-release-thumb-main-v2
Adam Hunger/AP Photo

HENDERSON, NEV. – The Las Vegas Raiders have acquired LB Raekwon McMillan via a trade with the Miami Dolphins, the club announced Saturday.

As part of the trade terms, Las Vegas will send a 2021 fourth-round draft pick to the Dolphins in return for McMillan and 2021 fifth-round draft pick.

McMillian, a 6-foot-2, 242-pound versatile linebacker, joins the Raiders having spent the first three years of his career with the Miami Dolphins after being drafted in the second round (54th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft. Over his career, McMillan has started in 28-of-29 appearances and compiled 177 tackles (104 solo), two passes defensed, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

Last season, McMillan started in 12-of-13 contests before being placed on the Reserve/Injured List for the remainder of the campaign. In 2018, McMillan returned to the field and started in all 16 contests after missing his rookie season due to injury. He logged 105 tackles (69), one pass defensed, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery, becoming the first Dolphins player since at least 2000 to total 100 tackles despite not appearing in an NFL game prior to the season.

A native of Hinesville, Ga., McMillan was a two-year starter and three-year letterman (2014-16) at Ohio State. He played in 41 games with 26 starts, compiling 270 tackles (128), six sacks, one interception, 10 passes defensed and two forced fumbles. In his final season with the Buckeyes in 2016, he started in all 13 contests and recorded a team-high 102 stops (49), adding two sacks, four passes defensed and two forced fumbles, earning second-team All-American and first-team All-Big Ten honors while also being a semifinalist for the prestigious Butkus Award.

Related Content

Raiders sign defensive end Sharif Finch
news

Raiders sign defensive end Sharif Finch

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed free agent DE Sharif Finch, the club announced Tuesday.
Raiders sign defensive end Chris Smith
news

Raiders sign defensive end Chris Smith

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed free agent DE Chris Smith, the club announced Monday.
Raiders announce transactions - 8.23.20
news

Raiders announce transactions - 8.23.20

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed free agents RB Theo Riddick and LB Kyle Emanuel, the club announced Sunday.
Raiders sign defensive end Datone Jones
news

Raiders sign defensive end Datone Jones

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed free agent DE Datone Jones, the club announced Friday.
Raiders re-sign defensive end Ade Aruna
news

Raiders re-sign defensive end Ade Aruna

The Las Vegas Raiders have re-signed free agent DE Ade Aruna, the club announced Saturday.
Raiders sign linebacker Bryce Hager
news

Raiders sign linebacker Bryce Hager

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed free agent LB Bryce Hager, the club announced Friday.
Raiders sign running back Jeremy Hill
news

Raiders sign running back Jeremy Hill

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed free agent RB Jeremy Hill, the club announced Monday.
Raiders acquire conditional draft pick
news

Raiders acquire conditional draft pick

The Las Vegas Raiders have acquired a conditional draft pick via a trade with the Minnesota Vikings, the club announced Monday.
Raiders announce transactions - 08.03.20
news

Raiders announce transactions - 08.03.20

The Las Vegas Raiders have made the following transactions, the club announced Monday.
Raiders announce PUP and NFI list
news

Raiders announce PUP and NFI list

The Las Vegas Raiders have made the following transactions, the club announced Tuesday. Both players count towards the 90-man roster.
Raiders claim guard Jordan Roos
news

Raiders claim guard Jordan Roos

The Las Vegas Raiders have claimed G Jordan Roos via waivers from the Seattle Seahawks, the team announced Monday.

Advertising