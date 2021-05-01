Raiders trade up to No. 43, select TCU safety Trevon Moehrig

It's official: The Raiders traded up to take a ballhawk for the secondary.

The Raiders selected Trevon Moehrig with the 43rd pick in the second round after trading up with the San Francisco 49ers.

Moehrig has been ranked by many draft experts as one of the best safeties in this year's draft. He's coming off a great senior season as a Horned Frog — an All-American and the 2020 Jim Thorpe Award winner as the best safety in the nation. The Spring Branch, Texas, native accumulated seven interceptions and 21 pass deflections. He is the first Jim Thorpe Award winner to be selected by the Raiders since Michael Huff in 2006.

Moehrig sliding to the Raiders has been met with a largely positive reception.

