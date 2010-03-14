Raiders Acquire Wimbley

The Oakland Raiders have acquired LB Kamerion Wimbley in a trade with the Cleveland Browns in exchange for an undisclosed draft choice.* *

Wimbley originally entered the NFL as a first round selection pick by the Browns in the 2006 NFL Draft. The former Florida State standout spent four seasons in Cleveland and started 62 games. He chalked up 26.5 sacks and seven forced fumbles during his time in Cleveland.