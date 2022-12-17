Raiders activate WR Hunter Renfrow and TE Darren Waller

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have activated WR Hunter Renfrow and TE Darren Waller from the Reserve/Injured list, the club announced Saturday.

Renfrow is in his fourth season with the Silver and Black and has appeared in 52 career games with 20 starts, totaling 229 receptions for 2,2491 yards and 15 touchdowns. He was named to the Pro Bowl in 2021 after recording career highs with 103 receptions for 1,038 yards and nine touchdowns, becoming just the third player in franchise history to record 100-plus receptions in a single season.

Waller is in his fifth season with the Raiders and has played in 70 career games with 50 starts, compiling 286 receptions for 3,359 yards and 17 touchdowns. The 6-foot-6, 238-pound tight end earned Pro Bowl honors in 2020 after recording career highs with 107 receptions for 1,196 yards and nine touchdowns, setting the club record for most receptions in a single season and becoming just the sixth tight end in league history to surpass 100 receptions in a single season.

In corresponding moves, the Raiders have released WR DJ Turner and TE Jacob Hollister.