63 years of the Silver and Black: Raiders Alumni honored during preseason game vs. 49ers

Aug 13, 2023 at 03:00 PM
Rachel Gossen

gameday-pregame-49ers-081323_084
Alan Sabido-Mendoza/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Ken Herock lights the Al Davis Memorial Torch before the Las Vegas Raiders’ preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

When the Raiders opened the preseason at home, there were more than a few familiar faces in the crowd.

Over 300 Raiders Alumni and their guests were welcomed to Allegiant Stadium on Sunday to watch the Silver and Black take on the San Francisco 49ers, as well as to celebrate 63 years of the Silver and Black in a special halftime ceremony that included performances by John Kay of Steppenwolf and Raiders Alumnus Henry Lawrence.

Raiders Alumnus Henry Lawrence performs during halftime.
Raiders Alumnus Henry Lawrence performs during halftime.

"What I know is that when they say 'Once a Raider, Always a Raider,' it's a real thing," Hall of Famer Charles Woodson said. "That's why you see all these alumni back every year. I'm very fortunate. It's great to be here."

Players from every decade (1960s-2020s) were in attendance for the reunion – including four from the very first Raiders team: Jim Otto, Tom Flores, Carmen Cavalli and Wayne Crow.

Former tight end Ken Herock, who played for the Silver and Black from 1963-67, was given the honor of lighting the Al Davis Memorial Torch before the game kicked off.

On Saturday, ahead of the gameday celebration, the alumni gathered for private event where they could reminisce together on their playing days.

"It's family. No matter if you played in the 70s, 80s, 90s, 2010s," Akbar Gbajabiamila said. "I sat next to a guy who played with the Raiders before I was born and it was like we knew each other forever. It's an instant bond.

"No other team does it like this but they should because the blood, sweat and tears that go into this should be recognized and the Raiders do that."

Gameday Photos: Preseason Week 1 vs. 49ers

View photos from the Raiders' preseason matchup against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders huddle during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
The Las Vegas Raiders huddle during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) hands the ball off to running back Zamir White (35) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) hands the ball off to running back Zamir White (35) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (89) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (89) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Justin Herron (71) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Justin Herron (71) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Byron Young (93) and defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Byron Young (93) and defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) and cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) and cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) and defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) and defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (89) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (89) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jordan Meredith (61) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jordan Meredith (61) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (89) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (89) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Tyler Hall (37) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Tyler Hall (37) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett (29) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett (29) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) and cornerback Jakorian Bennett (29) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) and cornerback Jakorian Bennett (29) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Amari Burney (56) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Amari Burney (56) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33), cornerback Jakorian Bennett (29) and cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33), cornerback Jakorian Bennett (29) and cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jaquan Johnson (26) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jaquan Johnson (26) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole Sr. (84) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole Sr. (84) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Cole Fotheringham (85) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Cole Fotheringham (85) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders huddle during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
The Las Vegas Raiders huddle during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole Sr. (84) makes a 9-yard touchdown catch during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole Sr. (84) makes a 9-yard touchdown catch during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole Sr. (84) after making a 9-yard touchdown catch during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole Sr. (84) after making a 9-yard touchdown catch during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole Sr. (84) celebrates with wide receiver Tre Tucker (89) after making a 9-yard touchdown catch during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole Sr. (84) celebrates with wide receiver Tre Tucker (89) after making a 9-yard touchdown catch during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (89) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (89) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Netane Muti (54) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders guard Netane Muti (54) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Justin Herron (71) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Justin Herron (71) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Sincere McCormick (47) rushes for a 2-yard touchdown during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Sincere McCormick (47) rushes for a 2-yard touchdown during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Sincere McCormick (47) rushes for a 2-yard touchdown during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Sincere McCormick (47) rushes for a 2-yard touchdown during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Sincere McCormick (47) celebrates after rushing for a 2-yard touchdown during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Sincere McCormick (47) celebrates after rushing for a 2-yard touchdown during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Adam Plant (52) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Adam Plant (52) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Darien Butler (58) and defensive end Isaac Rochell (96) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Darien Butler (58) and defensive end Isaac Rochell (96) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Darien Butler (58) and cornerback Tyler Hall (37) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Darien Butler (58) and cornerback Tyler Hall (37) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Chris Smith II (42) and linebacker Darien Butler (58) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Chris Smith II (42) and linebacker Darien Butler (58) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) hands the ball off to running back Sincere McCormick (47) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) hands the ball off to running back Sincere McCormick (47) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jordan Meredith (61) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jordan Meredith (61) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Azizi Hearn (48) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Azizi Hearn (48) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Cole Fotheringham (85) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Cole Fotheringham (85) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cam Sims (81) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cam Sims (81) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (14) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (14) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) goes to kick a 46-yard field goal during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) goes to kick a 46-yard field goal during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman David Agoha (62) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman David Agoha (62) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jaydon Grant (40) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jaydon Grant (40) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (27) runs after intercepting a pass during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (27) runs after intercepting a pass during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (27) runs after intercepting a pass during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (27) runs after intercepting a pass during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Sincere McCormick (47) rushes for a 2-yard touchdown during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Sincere McCormick (47) rushes for a 2-yard touchdown during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Sincere McCormick (47) rushes for a 2-yard touchdown during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Sincere McCormick (47) rushes for a 2-yard touchdown during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Bryce Cosby (44) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Bryce Cosby (44) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (14) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (14) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Cole Fotheringham (85) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Cole Fotheringham (85) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson (83), tight end Cole Fotheringham (85), long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer (50) and defensive end George Tarlas (79) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson (83), tight end Cole Fotheringham (85), long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer (50) and defensive end George Tarlas (79) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman David Agoha (62) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman David Agoha (62) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Drake Thomas (57) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Drake Thomas (57) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Drake Thomas (57) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Drake Thomas (57) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Kana'i Mauga (43) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Kana'i Mauga (43) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Bryce Cosby (44) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Bryce Cosby (44) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Damien Williams (32) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Damien Williams (32) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Justin Herron (71) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Justin Herron (71) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Dalton Wagner (78) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Dalton Wagner (78) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
