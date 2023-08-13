63 years of the Silver and Black: Raiders Alumni honored during preseason game vs. 49ers

"What I know is that when they say 'Once a Raider, Always a Raider,' it's a real thing," Hall of Famer Charles Woodson said. "That's why you see all these alumni back every year. I'm very fortunate. It's great to be here."

Players from every decade (1960s-2020s) were in attendance for the reunion – including four from the very first Raiders team: Jim Otto, Tom Flores, Carmen Cavalli and Wayne Crow.

Former tight end Ken Herock, who played for the Silver and Black from 1963-67, was given the honor of lighting the Al Davis Memorial Torch before the game kicked off.

On Saturday, ahead of the gameday celebration, the alumni gathered for private event where they could reminisce together on their playing days.

"It's family. No matter if you played in the 70s, 80s, 90s, 2010s," Akbar Gbajabiamila said. "I sat next to a guy who played with the Raiders before I was born and it was like we knew each other forever. It's an instant bond.