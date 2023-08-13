63 years of the Silver and Black: Raiders Alumni honored during preseason game vs. 49ers

When the Raiders opened the preseason at home, there were more than a few familiar faces in the crowd.
Over 300 Raiders Alumni and their guests were welcomed to Allegiant Stadium on Sunday to watch the Silver and Black take on the San Francisco 49ers, as well as to celebrate 63 years of the Silver and Black in a special halftime ceremony that included performances by John Kay of Steppenwolf and Raiders Alumnus Henry Lawrence.
"What I know is that when they say 'Once a Raider, Always a Raider,' it's a real thing," Hall of Famer Charles Woodson said. "That's why you see all these alumni back every year. I'm very fortunate. It's great to be here."
Players from every decade (1960s-2020s) were in attendance for the reunion – including four from the very first Raiders team: Jim Otto, Tom Flores, Carmen Cavalli and Wayne Crow.
Former tight end Ken Herock, who played for the Silver and Black from 1963-67, was given the honor of lighting the Al Davis Memorial Torch before the game kicked off.
On Saturday, ahead of the gameday celebration, the alumni gathered for private event where they could reminisce together on their playing days.
"It's family. No matter if you played in the 70s, 80s, 90s, 2010s," Akbar Gbajabiamila said. "I sat next to a guy who played with the Raiders before I was born and it was like we knew each other forever. It's an instant bond.
"No other team does it like this but they should because the blood, sweat and tears that go into this should be recognized and the Raiders do that."
