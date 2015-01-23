Raiders Announce Four Assistant Coaches

The Oakland Raiders have hired the following coaches as part of Head Coach Jack Del Rio's staff, the club announced Friday.

Coach Title Previous NFL Coaching Seasons Seasons with Raiders Downing, Todd Quarterbacks 12 First Robertson, Marcus Defensive Backs 8 1 Sunseri, Sal Linebackers 7 First Tice, Mike Offensive Line 18 First

Downing:Joins the Raiders after spending the 2014 campaign as the quarterbacks coach of the Buffalo Bills…Has served stints with the Minnesota Vikings, St. Louis Rams, Detroit Lions and Bills…Spent five seasons (2009-13) with the Detroit Lions prior to joining Buffalo, the last three as their quarterbacks coach…Helped tutor QB Matthew Stafford, as he became Detroit's all-time leader in completions, attempts and yards…Served three seasons with the St. Louis Rams from 2006-08, starting out as defensive assistant/assistant special teams coach from 2006-07, before being moved to assistant secondary/defensive quality control coach for the 2008 season…Spent three seasons with the Minnesota Vikings from 2003-05…Served as the Vikings' football systems analyst from 2003-04, and offensive quality control coach in 2005…Began his coaching career at his alma mater, Eden Prairie High School in Minneapolis from 1999-2000.

Robertson: Enters his second season with the Raiders, his first as the defensive backs coach after spending the 2014 season as the team's assistant defensive backs coach…Spent time on the coaching staffs of the Tennessee Titans and Detroit Lions before coming to Oakland…Was the Lions' defensive assistant/secondary coach in 2012 before being promoted to secondary coach prior to the 2013 campaign…Coached with the Titans for five seasons (2007-11) as the team's assistant secondary coach and secondary coach…Following his playing career, served as Tennessee's director of player development from 2003-06 before joining the coaching staff in 2007…Played 12 NFL seasons for Houston/Tennessee (1991-2000) and Seattle (2001-02)…Career totals include 157 games (144 starts) with 851 tackles, 24 interceptions and 1.5 sacks…Was an All-Pro in 1993 and 1997.

Sunseri:Enters his 31st season in coaching and his eighth in the NFL after spending the past two years coaching the defensive line and serving as the Head Coach of Defense (2014) at Florida State…Served one season as the defensive coordinator at Tennessee in 2012…Coached under Nick Saban at Alabama as the Assistant Head Coach/linebackers from 2009-11…In his only previous NFL tenure with the Carolina Panthers, served as a defensive assistant in 2002 and coached the defensive line from 2003-08…Coached linebackers and special teams at Michigan State in 2001, and held the same position at LSU in 2000…Served as defensive coordinator/linebackers at Alabama A&M from 1998-99…Coached linebackers at Louisville from 1995-97…After holding his first coordinator position at Iowa Wesleyan as the Assistant Head Coach/defensive coordinator/special teams coordinator in 1993, became the defensive coordinator at Illinois State in 1994…Began coaching career as defensive line/linebackers coach at Pittsburgh from 1985-92, serving a one-game stint at Interim Head Coach in 1992.

Tice:Joins the Raiders after spending the 2014 season as the offensive line coach of the Atlanta Falcons…Served stints with the Minnesota Vikings, Jacksonville Jaguars, Chicago Bears and Atlanta Falcons…Joined the Bears in 2010 and served as the offensive line coach from 2010-11 before being promoted to offensive coordinator in 2012…Served as assistant head coach and tight ends coach for the Jaguars from 2006-09, working under Raiders Head Coach Jack Del Rio…Was the Vikings' head coach from 2002-05…Compiled a 32-33 record with a 1-1 mark in the playoffs in his four-plus seasons as head coach…Served as Vikings offensive line coach from 1997-2001 before being promoted to interim head coach in 2001…Played with the Seattle Seahawks, Washington Redskins and Vikings as a tight end…Career totals include 177 games played (111 starts), 107 receptions for 894 yards and 11 TDs.