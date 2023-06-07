Raiders announce Nunn-Wooten Scouting Fellows

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have added Orlando Heggs II and Kyrell Michael to the scouting staff for the team's 2023 mandatory minicamp and training camp as part of the NFL's Nunn-Wooten Scouting Fellowship program, the club announced Wednesday

Heggs II comes to the Silver and Black from Florida A&M University and his selection is part of an ongoing Raiders commitment to supporting and providing opportunities to our nation's Historically Black Colleges and Universities. Michael is a graduate of the University of South Carolina and has coached at the collegiate and prep levels prior to being selected by the Raiders for the fellowship program.

Heggs II: Heggs currently works as the Director of Football Player Development at Florida A&M University…He previously served as a strength and conditioning intern for the FAMU athletic program after earning his degree in Interdisciplinary Studies in 2022…Played offensive line at FAMU from 2021-22 after transferring from Wake Forest (2018-20).