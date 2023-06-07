Raiders announce Nunn-Wooten Scouting Fellows

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have added Orlando Heggs II and Kyrell Michael to the scouting staff for the team's 2023 mandatory minicamp and training camp as part of the NFL's Nunn-Wooten Scouting Fellowship program, the club announced Wednesday
Heggs II comes to the Silver and Black from Florida A&M University and his selection is part of an ongoing Raiders commitment to supporting and providing opportunities to our nation's Historically Black Colleges and Universities. Michael is a graduate of the University of South Carolina and has coached at the collegiate and prep levels prior to being selected by the Raiders for the fellowship program.
Heggs II: Heggs currently works as the Director of Football Player Development at Florida A&M University…He previously served as a strength and conditioning intern for the FAMU athletic program after earning his degree in Interdisciplinary Studies in 2022…Played offensive line at FAMU from 2021-22 after transferring from Wake Forest (2018-20).
Michael: Michael earned a degree in Sport & Entertainment Management from the University of South Carolina in May 2023…During college, he served as a student/player personnel assistant for the Gamecocks' football program from 2022-23…He previously worked as the Assistant Head Coach/Offensive Coordinator for the school's club football team from 2020-21…Prior to the University of South Carolina, he served as the defensive backs/assistant quarterbacks/special teams coach for Dreher High School from 2020-21.
Nunn-Wooten Scouting Fellowship
The Nunn-Wooten Scouting Fellowship, created by the NFL in January 2015, exposes interested and qualified candidates to a career in professional scouting. The program will give participants a unique glimpse into Player Personnel by introducing them to various areas related to college and pro scouting within a club.