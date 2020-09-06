Raiders announce practice squad additions

Sep 06, 2020 at 04:32 PM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders Public Relations

HENDERSON, NEV. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed the following 14 players to their practice squad, the club announced Sunday. All 14 practice squad additions were with the team this offseason.

SIGNED THE FOLLOWING PLAYERS TO THE PRACTICE SQUAD:

Table inside Article
Player Pos. Ht. Wt. Exp. College
Ateman, Marcell WR 6-4 215 2 Oklahoma State
Bowers, Nick TE 6-4 260 R Penn State
Brown, Jordan DB 6-0 200 1 North Dakota State
Doss, Keelan WR 6-3 215 1 UC Davis
Eberle, Dominik K 6-2 190 R Utah State
Emanuel, Kyle LB 6-3 250 5 North Dakota State
Harper, Madre DB 6-2 190 R Southern Illinois
Jones, Datone DE 6-4 285 7 UCLA
Mabin, Dylan CB 6-1 195 1 Fordham
Magnuson, Erik OL 6-6 300 3 Michigan
Riddick, Theo RB 5-10 197 7 Notre Dame
Seymour, Kamaal T 6-6 310 R Rutgers
Smith, Chris DE 6-1 266 7 Arkansas
White, Javin LB 6-2 211 R UNLV

Related Content

Raiders announce transactions for initial 53-man roster
news

Raiders announce transactions for initial 53-man roster

The Las Vegas Raiders have made the following roster moves, the club announced Saturday. The transactions bring the Raiders to the NFL-mandated 53-player limit on their active roster.
Raiders release Damarious Randall
news

Raiders release Damarious Randall

The Las Vegas Raiders have released DB Damarious Randall, the club announced Friday.
Raiders acquire 2021 draft pick in trade with the Washington Football Team
news

Raiders acquire 2021 draft pick in trade with the Washington Football Team

The Las Vegas Raiders have acquired a 2021 draft pick via a trade with the Washington Football Team, the club announced Wednesday.
Raiders announce transactions - 9.1.20
news

Raiders announce transactions - 9.1.20

The Las Vegas Raiders have made the following roster moves, the club announced Tuesday.
Raiders acquire linebacker Raekwon McMillan
news

Raiders acquire linebacker Raekwon McMillan

The Las Vegas Raiders have acquired LB Raekwon McMillan via a trade with the Miami Dolphins, the club announced Saturday.
Raiders sign defensive end Sharif Finch
news

Raiders sign defensive end Sharif Finch

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed free agent DE Sharif Finch, the club announced Tuesday.
Raiders sign defensive end Chris Smith
news

Raiders sign defensive end Chris Smith

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed free agent DE Chris Smith, the club announced Monday.
Raiders announce transactions - 8.23.20
news

Raiders announce transactions - 8.23.20

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed free agents RB Theo Riddick and LB Kyle Emanuel, the club announced Sunday.
Raiders sign defensive end Datone Jones
news

Raiders sign defensive end Datone Jones

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed free agent DE Datone Jones, the club announced Friday.
Raiders re-sign defensive end Ade Aruna
news

Raiders re-sign defensive end Ade Aruna

The Las Vegas Raiders have re-signed free agent DE Ade Aruna, the club announced Saturday.
Raiders sign linebacker Bryce Hager
news

Raiders sign linebacker Bryce Hager

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed free agent LB Bryce Hager, the club announced Friday.

Advertising