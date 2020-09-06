Raiders announce practice squad additions

HENDERSON, NEV. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed the following 14 players to their practice squad, the club announced Sunday. All 14 practice squad additions were with the team this offseason.
SIGNED THE FOLLOWING PLAYERS TO THE PRACTICE SQUAD:
|Player
|Pos.
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Exp.
|College
|Ateman, Marcell
|WR
|6-4
|215
|2
|Oklahoma State
|Bowers, Nick
|TE
|6-4
|260
|R
|Penn State
|Brown, Jordan
|DB
|6-0
|200
|1
|North Dakota State
|Doss, Keelan
|WR
|6-3
|215
|1
|UC Davis
|Eberle, Dominik
|K
|6-2
|190
|R
|Utah State
|Emanuel, Kyle
|LB
|6-3
|250
|5
|North Dakota State
|Harper, Madre
|DB
|6-2
|190
|R
|Southern Illinois
|Jones, Datone
|DE
|6-4
|285
|7
|UCLA
|Mabin, Dylan
|CB
|6-1
|195
|1
|Fordham
|Magnuson, Erik
|OL
|6-6
|300
|3
|Michigan
|Riddick, Theo
|RB
|5-10
|197
|7
|Notre Dame
|Seymour, Kamaal
|T
|6-6
|310
|R
|Rutgers
|Smith, Chris
|DE
|6-1
|266
|7
|Arkansas
|White, Javin
|LB
|6-2
|211
|R
|UNLV