Raiders at Bills Quick Hits

WR Denarius Moore goes up and makes the catch. Photo by Tony Gonzales



QB Jason Campbell completed 23 of 33 passes for 323 yards and two touchdowns.

RB Darren McFadden scored two touchdowns, one rushing and one receiving. He ran for 72 yards on 20 carries and caught seven passes for 71 yards.

WR Denarius Moore had his first career 100-yard receiving performance with 146 yards on five catches and one touchdown.

RB Michael Bush rushed four times for 23 yards and scored a touchdown.

CB Stanford Routt had an interception in the second quarter to give the Raiders the ball at the Buffalo 34, which led to a McFadden touchdown.