Raiders at Vikings: How to watch the team's first road game of 2019

After two weeks of regular season play, the Oakland Raiders maintain a record of 1-1.

The Silver and Black went toe-to-toe with two of their division rivals to start the year, but for Week 3 they'll travel to Minneapolis to face the Minnesota Vikings for an AFC-NFC showdown. Both teams are .500, which makes coming away the victor that much more important, considering neither wants to fall a game back.

The Vikings have a balanced attack offensively, but the Raiders are up to the task.

Here's how to watch the action on Sunday:

Oakland Raiders at Minnesota Vikings

U.S. Bank Stadium

Sunday, September 22

10:00 a.m. PDT

Brand new for 2019, watch the game in-market on Raiders.com (mobile devices) or on our official Raiders mobile app for users in the markets where the television broadcast is carried.

Click here for a full list of radio stations, call letters and frequencies for your location.

ONLINE (IN-MARKET):

Watch live local Raiders games and primetime NFL games on Yahoo Sports app or the official Raiders mobile app, free on your phone or tablet. Raiders games will also be streamed on raiders.com (mobile devices with location services on) and via the official Raiders mobile app for users in the markets where the television broadcast is carried. Please make sure to download the most recent version of our mobile app. To find the streams, visit the homepage of raiders.com on a mobile device each week or here is a direct link for Week 3 against the Minnesota Vikings.

Fans can also listen live in-market with the official Raiders mobile app or with this direct link that will be the same all season.

ONLINE (OUT-OF-MARKET):

Watch live with NFL Game Pass. Sign up for a 7-day trial.