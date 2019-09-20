Presented By

Raiders at Vikings: How to watch the team's first road game of 2019

Sep 20, 2019 at 08:30 AM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders.com Staff

After two weeks of regular season play, the Oakland Raiders maintain a record of 1-1.

The Silver and Black went toe-to-toe with two of their division rivals to start the year, but for Week 3 they'll travel to Minneapolis to face the Minnesota Vikings for an AFC-NFC showdown. Both teams are .500, which makes coming away the victor that much more important, considering neither wants to fall a game back.

The Vikings have a balanced attack offensively, but the Raiders are up to the task.

Here's how to watch the action on Sunday:

Oakland Raiders at Minnesota Vikings
U.S. Bank Stadium
Sunday, September 22
10:00 a.m. PDT

Brand new for 2019, watch the game in-market on Raiders.com (mobile devices) or on our official Raiders mobile app for users in the markets where the television broadcast is carried.

Click here for a full list of radio stations, call letters and frequencies for your location.

ONLINE (IN-MARKET):

Watch live local Raiders games and primetime NFL games on Yahoo Sports app or the official Raiders mobile app, free on your phone or tablet. Raiders games will also be streamed on raiders.com (mobile devices with location services on) and via the official Raiders mobile app for users in the markets where the television broadcast is carried. Please make sure to download the most recent version of our mobile app. To find the streams, visit the homepage of raiders.com on a mobile device each week or here is a direct link for Week 3 against the Minnesota Vikings.

Fans can also listen live in-market with the official Raiders mobile app or with this direct link that will be the same all season.

ONLINE (OUT-OF-MARKET):

Watch live with NFL Game Pass. Sign up for a 7-day trial.

If you are an out-of-market fan, you can listen live with a TuneIn Premium account here.

Related Content

news

How to watch, listen and livestream Raiders at Jaguars

The Raiders finish out their two-game road trip with a Week 9 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

news

How to watch, listen and livestream Raiders at Saints

The Raiders head to the Big Easy for a Week 8 matchup against the Saints.

news

How to watch, listen and livestream Raiders vs. Texans

The Raiders play host to the Houston Texans for Week 7, following a bye week for both teams.

news

How to watch, listen and livestream Raiders at Chiefs

The Raiders look to stay in the win column as they head to Kansas City for Monday Night Football.

news

How to watch, listen and livestream Raiders vs. Broncos

The Raiders host the Broncos this Sunday for the first home divisional matchup of the season.

news

How to watch, listen and livestream Raiders at Titans

The Raiders look to get in the win column with a trip to Tennessee.

news

How to watch, listen and livestream Raiders vs. Cardinals

The Raiders host the Cardinals this Sunday for the Silver and Black's home opener.

news

How to watch, listen and livestream Raiders at Chargers

The Las Vegas Raiders kick off the regular season this Sunday in Los Angeles.

news

How to watch, listen and livestream Raiders vs. Patriots

The Raiders close out the preseason this Friday against New England.

news

How to watch, listen to and livestream Raiders at Dolphins

The Las Vegas Raiders travel to Miami this Saturday for another preseason matchup

news

How to watch, listen to and livestream Raiders vs. Vikings

The Las Vegas Raiders host their first game at Allegiant Stadium of the 2022 preseason this Sunday.

news

How to watch the 2022 Hall of Fame Game vs. Jaguars

Preseason action kicks off Thursday in Canton, Ohio, when the Silver and Black take on Jacksonville.

Advertising