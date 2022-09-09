Raiders broadcast lineup for 2022 season

The Las Vegas Raiders continue to provide comprehensive coverage via several platforms through the Silver and Black's in-house media operation which features an expansive roster of talent.

Amber Theoharis joins the Raiders as the new host of The Raiders Report, The Silver & Black Show and Raiders Gameday. Theoharis is an Emmy award-winning sports journalist, host and documentary filmmaker. She is known for her work on NFL Network, Fox Sports, MASN and MLB Network, in addition to hosting roles on Sirius XM NFL Radio and The NFL on Westwood One.

Joining Theoharis is Raiders Alumnus James Jones, who played for the Raiders in 2014. Jones will appear on The Silver & Black Show and Raiders Gameday to provide additional analysis and commentary alongside Alumnus Eric Allen, who played for the Raiders in 1998-2001 and returns for his third season as a member of the Silver and Black's broadcast media team.

JT The Brick returns for a weekly exclusive one-on-one interview with Head Coach Josh McDaniels as part of The Raiders Report.

In addition to engaging Raider Nation during her in-game host duties, Sibley Scoles will now take on the hosting role for Raiders' TV program Raiders: Talk of the Nation – focusing on lifestyle, entertainment and community events surrounding the Silver and Black.

Eddie Paskal leads the Raiders Podcast Network, providing coverage and commentary of all things Raiders during the week with Upon Further Review – focusing on off-the-field stories and interviews – and postgame with The 5th Quarter, featuring ESPN's Jason Fitz and a rotating cast of co-hosts.

Jennifer Stehlin joins the Raiders as an on-camera host and field reporter. Jennifer isn't new to this team as she was the on-camera host for the series Raiders Trivia on the Strip in 2021 and you can find her on the sidelines as a Raiderette. Her previous media experience includes covering red carpet events in Los Angeles and working at an all-female sports network and for major broadcast entities including ESPN and the FX Network.