Raiders claim Brian Price

ALAMEDA, Calif. – The Oakland Raiders have claimed DT Brian Price via waivers from the Dallas Cowboys, the club announced Monday.
Price joins the Silver and Black having spent the last two seasons with both the Green Bay Packers (2016) and Dallas Cowboys (2017). An undrafted free agent out of Texas-San Antonio, the 6-foot-3, 303-pound defensive tackle has totaled nine games played and recorded eight tackles (six solo) in his career.
In a corresponding move, the Raiders have waived DT Treyvon Hester. A second-year player, Hester made the roster in 2017 after being drafted by the club in the seventh round (244th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft. In his lone season with the Raiders, Hester appeared in 14 contests and made one start, compiling 21 tackles (12) and one forced fumble.