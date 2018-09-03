Raiders claim Brian Price

ALAMEDA, Calif. – The Oakland Raiders have claimed DT Brian Price via waivers from the Dallas Cowboys, the club announced Monday.

Price joins the Silver and Black having spent the last two seasons with both the Green Bay Packers (2016) and Dallas Cowboys (2017). An undrafted free agent out of Texas-San Antonio, the 6-foot-3, 303-pound defensive tackle has totaled nine games played and recorded eight tackles (six solo) in his career.