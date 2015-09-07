Raiders Claim DE Lavar Edwards

Sep 07, 2015 at 07:53 AM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders Public Relations
090715-edwards-cp.jpg

ALAMEDA, Calif. – The Oakland Raiders have claimed DE Lavar Edwards via waivers from the Dallas Cowboys, the club announced Monday.

Edwards was originally drafted by the Tennessee Titans in the fifth round (142nd overall) of the 2013 NFL Draft. He was traded to the Cowboys in Aug. 2014, where he spent a year before being waived yesterday.

For his career, the 6-foot-4, 275-pounder has played in 11 games with one start, totaling 11 tackles (seven solo) and three passes defensed.

Edwards played in 52 games over four seasons at LSU from 2009-12, posting 96 tackles, 10.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and two interceptions.

In a corresponding move, the Raiders have placed CB Chimdi Chekwa on the Reserve/Injured list.

Get to Know the 2015 Raiders

Check out who's currently on the roster for the Oakland Raiders.

Linebacker Lorenzo Alexander (56)
1 / 51

Linebacker Lorenzo Alexander (56)

S Nate Allen
2 / 51

S Nate Allen

LB Ray-Ray Armstrong
3 / 51

LB Ray-Ray Armstrong

S Larry Asante
4 / 51

S Larry Asante

DE Denico Autry
5 / 51

DE Denico Autry

LB Neiron Ball
6 / 51

LB Neiron Ball

OL Khalif Barnes
7 / 51

OL Khalif Barnes

G Tony Bergstrom
8 / 51

G Tony Bergstrom

WR Brice Butler
9 / 51

WR Brice Butler

QB Derek Carr
10 / 51

QB Derek Carr

CB TJ Carrie
11 / 51

CB TJ Carrie

WR Amari Cooper
12 / 51

WR Amari Cooper

LS Jon Condo
13 / 51

LS Jon Condo

WR Michael Crabtree
14 / 51

WR Michael Crabtree

DE Mario Edwards Jr.
15 / 51

DE Mario Edwards Jr.

DT Justin Ellis
16 / 51

DT Justin Ellis

G Jon Feliciano
17 / 51

G Jon Feliciano

CB DJ Hayden
18 / 51

CB DJ Hayden

LB Ben Heeney
19 / 51

LB Ben Heeney

RB Roy Helu, Jr.
20 / 51

RB Roy Helu, Jr.

WR Andre Holmes
21 / 51

WR Andre Holmes

TE Gabe Holmes
22 / 51

TE Gabe Holmes

OL Austin Howard
23 / 51

OL Austin Howard

C Rodney Hudson
24 / 51

C Rodney Hudson

G Gabe Jackson
25 / 51

G Gabe Jackson

K Sebastian Janikowski
26 / 51

K Sebastian Janikowski

RB Taiwan Jones
27 / 51

RB Taiwan Jones

P Marquette King
28 / 51

P Marquette King

LB Curtis Lofton
29 / 51

LB Curtis Lofton

LB Khalil Mack
30 / 51

LB Khalil Mack

DE Benson Mayowa
31 / 51

DE Benson Mayowa

T Matt McCants
32 / 51

T Matt McCants

CB Dexter McDonald
33 / 51

CB Dexter McDonald

DT Stacy McGee
34 / 51

DT Stacy McGee

CB Keith McGill
35 / 51

CB Keith McGill

QB Matt McGloin
36 / 51

QB Matt McGloin

RB Latavius Murray
37 / 51

RB Latavius Murray

FB Jamize Olawale
38 / 51

FB Jamize Olawale

T Donald Penn
39 / 51

T Donald Penn

FB Marcel Reece
40 / 51

FB Marcel Reece

TE Mychal Rivera
41 / 51

TE Mychal Rivera

WR Seth Roberts
42 / 51

WR Seth Roberts

TE Lee Smith
43 / 51

TE Lee Smith

LB Malcolm Smith
44 / 51

LB Malcolm Smith

WR Rod Streater
45 / 51

WR Rod Streater

CB Neiko Thorpe
46 / 51

CB Neiko Thorpe

DE Justin Tuck
47 / 51

DE Justin Tuck

TE Clive Walford
48 / 51

TE Clive Walford

T J'Marcus Webb
49 / 51

T J'Marcus Webb

DT Dan Williams
50 / 51

DT Dan Williams

FS Charles Woodson
51 / 51

FS Charles Woodson

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Raiders announce preseason opponents

The Raiders' 2019 preseason schedule features a nationally-televised ESPN contest against the Arizona Cardinals and games against the Los Angeles Rams, Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks.

news

Kaufman Propels 1997 Raiders Past Broncos

Twenty-one years ago, running back Napoleon Kaufman etched his name in the Raiders record books with a performance for the ages.

news

Cover 2: A closer look at the Raiders' unofficial depth chart

Eddie Paskal and Kyle Martin of Raiders.com share their takeaways from the team's unofficial depth chart.

news

From Plunkett To Woodson, A Look At All The Raiders Who Won The Heisman Trophy

After the passing of former Oakland Raiders running back/tight end, and Heisman Trophy winner Billy Cannon, here's a look at every Raider who's taken home the prestigious award.

news

Raiders Release Statement On The Passing Of Billy Cannon

The Oakland Raiders released a statement on the passing of running back/tight end Billy Cannon.

news

Raiders Sign First-Round Pick Tackle Kolton Miller

The Oakland Raiders have signed first-round draft pick tackle Kolton Miller, the club announced Friday.

news

Defensive End Khalil Mack Has High School Jersey Retired

Oakland Raiders defensive end Khalil Mack was honored at his alma mater Thursday.

news

Eddy Piñeiro Talks Range, Unique Journey To The NFL

Eddy Piñeiro's road to the NFL has been an interesting one to say the least. He talked with Raiders.com about just that.

news

Raiders Sign Guard Cameron Hunt

The Oakland Raiders have signed free agent G Cameron Hunt, the club announced Thursday.

news

Four Raiders Selected To Rick Gosselin's All-Time Special Teams Unit

The Silver and Black have a rich history of playmakers, and that includes the guys on special teams.

news

After Decorated College Career, Brandon Parker Still Just Scratching The Surface

As dominant as he was at North Carolina A&T, Brandon Parker's college head coach thinks his best days are still ahead of him.

news

Raiders Sign Fifth-Round Pick DT Maurice Hurst

The Oakland Raiders have signed fifth-round draft pick DT Maurice Hurst, the club announced Wednesday.

Advertising