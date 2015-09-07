Raiders Claim DE Lavar Edwards

ALAMEDA, Calif. – The Oakland Raiders have claimed DE Lavar Edwards via waivers from the Dallas Cowboys, the club announced Monday.

Edwards was originally drafted by the Tennessee Titans in the fifth round (142nd overall) of the 2013 NFL Draft. He was traded to the Cowboys in Aug. 2014, where he spent a year before being waived yesterday.

For his career, the 6-foot-4, 275-pounder has played in 11 games with one start, totaling 11 tackles (seven solo) and three passes defensed.

Edwards played in 52 games over four seasons at LSU from 2009-12, posting 96 tackles, 10.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and two interceptions.