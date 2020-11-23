Raiders claim DE Takkarist McKinley, add Vic Beasley to practice squad

Nov 23, 2020 at 02:04 PM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders Public Relations
tak-thumb-release-112320
Kevin Terrell/AP Photo

HENDERSON, NEV. – The Las Vegas Raiders have claimed Takkarist McKinley via waivers from the San Francisco 49ers, the team announced Monday.

McKinley, a 6-foot-2, 265-pound defensive end, was originally drafted in the first round (26th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Atlanta Falcons. McKinley appeared in 49 contests and made 25 starts over his career with the Falcons, totaling 79 tackles (50 solo), 17.5 sacks, two passes defensed, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. In postseason action, he appeared in two contests, recording five tackles (four), two sacks and one pass defensed.

McKinley has appeared in four contests this season with the Falcons, starting in each of them and logging eight tackles (four), one sack and one pass defensed. In 2019, he made 13 starts in 14 appearances and posted a career-high 29 stops (17) while adding 3.5 sacks after posting a career-high seven sacks in 2018.

As a rookie in 2017, he appeared in all 16 contests and made 20 stops (14), one pass defensed, a career-high two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. His six sacks ranked fourth among all rookie defenders in 2017 and second on the Falcons' club.

A native of Oakland, Calif., Mckinley appeared in 34 games over three seasons at UCLA, totaling 102 tackles (80), including 29 for loss, 17 sacks, 10 passes defense, six forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. As a senior in 2016, he earned first-team All-Pac-12 honors after ranking third in the conference with 10 sacks and second with 18 tackles for loss.

Additionally, the Raiders have added LB Vic Beasley to the practice squad and have released DE Datone Jones.

