Raiders Close out Season with Lopsided Loss to Denver

The Broncos won the toss and deferred their choice to the second half. RB George Atkinson III fielded K Brandon McManus' opening kickoff 8 yards deep in the end zone and took a knee for a touchback. The Raiders started at the 20 with Derek Carr at quarterback. The Raiders went three and out and P Marquette King came on to punt. WR Wes Welker returned King-s 58-yard punt to the Broncos 46.

The Broncos drove to the Oakland 31 before the Raiders forced a field goal attempt. K Connor Barth's 49-yard attempt was good and gave the Broncos a 3-0 lead with 9:40 left in the first quarter.

Atkinson III fielded the ensuing McManus kickoff 9 yards deep in the end zone and took a knee for a touchback. The Raiders went three and out and King came on to punt. After a delay of game penalty, Welker returned King's punt to the Denver 49.

RB C.J. Anderson capped the drive with a bruising 11-yard TD run right up the middle. Barth's PAT was good and the Broncos led 10-0 with 5:37 left in the first quarter.

WR Kenbrell Thompkins returned the ensuing kickoff to the Oakland 26. The Raiders went three and out for the third time in a row. Welker called for and made a fair catch at the Denver 15 on the 54-yard King punt.

Two plays later, a Manning backwards pass was batted and recovered and rookie CB Keith McGill returned it for a touchdown. The play was reviewed and the call stood. K Sebastian Janikowski's extra point was god and the Broncos lead was cut to 10-7 with 3:42 left in the first quarter.

Janikowski's enduing kickoff flew out of the back of the end zone for a touchback. Anderson capped the 80-yard drive with a 1-yard TD scamper around right end. The PAT was good and the Broncos took a 17-7 lead with 13:08 left in the first quarter.

The ensuing kickoff went through the end zone for a touchback and the Raiders started at the 20. The Raiders drive started with a false start and ended with a 21-yard loss on a fumbled snap that sailed over Carr's head. The Broncos started at their 48 after a 55-yard punt and the subsequent 7-yard return.

The Raiders forced a three and out. P Britton Colquitt's punt bounced into the end zone for a touchback. The Raiders moved out to their 44 before the Broncos forced a punt. King's boot bounced out of bounds at the Denver 15.

The Raiders gave up one first down before forcing a punt. FS Charles Woodson fielded the punt and was dropped immediately at the Oakland 26. The Raiders picked up 9 yards before having to punt. Welker returned the punt to the Denver 26.

Denver drove into Raiders territory before settling for a FG attempt. K Connor Barth's 36-yard FG was good and the Broncos led 20-7 with :23 left 2nd quarter.

A RB Latavius Murray run for a loss ended the half and the Broncos took a 20-7 lead into the locker room.

Two plays after Omar Bolden returned a kickoff 76 yards, Anderson plowed through three defenders en route to a 22-yard TD run. The PAT was good and Denver led 27-7 with 14:08 left in the 3rd quarter.

Carr and the Raiders answered with a 1-yard TD pass to FB Jamize Olawale. . The PAT was good and the Broncos lead was cut to 27-14 with 8:55 left in the 3rd.

Denver padded their lead with a 35-yard Barth field goal that gave the home team a 30-14 advantage.

The Raiders drove to the Denver 40 before the Broncos forced a punt. Welker called for and made a fair catch at the Denver 11.

The Broncos drove deep into Raiders territory but the Raiders came up with a stop on 4th and 1 and would have taken over on downs at their own 3. Broncos head coach John Fox challenged the ruling. The ball was re-spotted and the Broncos got the first down by a chain link. The Broncos eventually settled for a 21-yard field goal that gave them a 33-14 lead. With 10:18 left in the game.

Atkinson III returned the ensuing kickoff to the Oakland 24. The Raiders went three and out and King came on to punt. Welker was dropped for an 8-yard loss on the return of the 54-yard punt at the Denver 19.

The Broncos moved out to the 38 before the Raiders forced a punt. Woodson returned the punt but the play was wiped by a penalty and the Raiders started at the 19.

CB Tony Carter returned a sack fumble for a touchdown and Denver led 40-14 with 4:48 left in the game.

Atkinson returned the ensuing kickoff to the Oakland 11. The Raiders went three and out and King came on to punt. Welker called for and made the fair catch at the Oakland 44. Backup QB Brock Osweiler hit TE Virgil Green for a 1-yard TD. The PAT was good and Denver led 47-14 with 1:56 left.