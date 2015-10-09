Raiders.com College Football Matchup of the Week

Prior to donning the Silver and Black each Sunday, many of the Raiders players were wearing different colors on Saturdays, playing for their college teams and representing their respective universities.

This time of the year in particular college rivalries run deep, so we're here to highlight some of the matchups between current Raiders teammates, but former college football foes.

The Matchup:

This week's College Football Matchup of the Week has a distinct Pac-12 flavor, as Lorenzo Alexander's California Golden Bears hit the road to take on Tony Bergstrom and Keith McGill's Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Background:

A surprise battle between two undefeated squads in the Pac-12.

The Golden Bears, led by Heisman Trophy hopeful quarterback Jared Goff fly to Utah with an impressive record of 5-0.

Through the first five weeks of the season, they've traveled to both Texas and Washington, coming home with impressive victories on both occasions.

They last took the field Saturday, sneaking by the Washington State Cougars 34-28 in Berkeley.