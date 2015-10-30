Prior to donning the Silver and Black each Sunday, many of the Raiders players were wearing different colors on Saturdays, playing for their college teams and representing their respective universities.

This time of the year in particular college rivalries run deep, so we're here to highlight some of the matchups between current Raiders teammates, but former college football foes.

The Matchup:

Once again, the Raiders.com College Football Matchup of the Week has a distinct Pac-12 flair to it, as Taylor Mays and Malcolm Smith's USC Trojans fly north to take on Lorenzo Alexander's California Golden Bears in a showdown at Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, Calif.

Background:

The Men of Troy parted ways with Head Coach Steve Sarkisian October 12, naming Clay Helton Interim Head Coach for the remainder of the season.

After a disappointing loss to Notre Dame in Helton's first game at the helm, USC bounced back in a big way, hosting the Utah Utes and handing them a convincing 42-24 loss.