Raiders.com's NFL Combine Coverage

Saturday, February 21, 2015

Between quarterbacks, wide receivers, defensive linemen, linebackers and coaches, yesterday's media day was jam-packed.

We heard from top prospects Jameis Winston, Amari Cooper, Leonard Williams, Dante Fowler and more.

The offensive linemen and tight ends took the field for their 40-yard dash, broad jump, high jump and on-field drills. I was able to step inside the bowl to watch the O-line 40s in action. Offensive coordinators, offensive line coaches, head coaches and scouts took in the prospects.

Traveling to the Combine allowed me to see much more of the Combine process. In the morning, team personnel go to the stadium to watch the weigh-ins and measurements before watching the on-field drills. Then there's a small break in the afternoon before coaches and player personnel conduct player interviews late into the night. Prospects have informal interviews with position coaches and then several formal interviews scheduled by specific teams.

Meanwhile, national and local media and digital teams from across the league hustle to obtain as much content as possible from coaches and general managers and some of the over 300 Combine participants.

It's been extremely cold in Indianapolis throughout the week. Last night, the cold turned to snow. It snowed throughout the night and into the morning. The snow is really beautiful from inside a building. I can't say I enjoy it when I have to step outside.

My Indianapolis trip is coming to a close, but Raiders.com will continue to keep you covered with as much content as possible from the Combine.