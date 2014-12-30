Raiders.com's Players of the Year

The Raiders used their second-round draft pick in 2014 (No. 36 overall) on the quarterback from Fresno State, and the signal caller did not disappoint during his first year under center for the Silver and Black.

Carr became the first rookie in franchise history to start at quarterback in Week 1, and his 328-yard passing performance on October 26th against the Browns was the first 300-yard passing game ever by a Raiders rookie.

He finished the season with 348 completions, 3,270 passing yards and 21 touchdowns, all which rank top amongst the 2014 rookie class, and was also the only rookie QB to start all 16 games for his team.

Carr had a breakout game in a Week 14 win against the San Francisco 49ers where he completed 22 of 28 passes for 254 yards and three touchdowns, and following the performance he earned Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Week Honors.

The young quarterback grew up quickly in 2014 and his poise under pressure grabbed the attention of opposing players and coaches.

"I've seen a guy that can make all the throws," said Broncos Head Coach John Fox. "He appears, for a young player, to be very smart – I think ahead of his experience. He's a factor as far as mobility with his speed. I think he's a tremendous young player."

