Raiders.com's Players of the Year

OFFENSE
DEREK CARR
The Raiders used their second-round draft pick in 2014 (No. 36 overall) on the quarterback from Fresno State, and the signal caller did not disappoint during his first year under center for the Silver and Black.
Carr became the first rookie in franchise history to start at quarterback in Week 1, and his 328-yard passing performance on October 26th against the Browns was the first 300-yard passing game ever by a Raiders rookie.
He finished the season with 348 completions, 3,270 passing yards and 21 touchdowns, all which rank top amongst the 2014 rookie class, and was also the only rookie QB to start all 16 games for his team.
Carr had a breakout game in a Week 14 win against the San Francisco 49ers where he completed 22 of 28 passes for 254 yards and three touchdowns, and following the performance he earned Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Week Honors.
The young quarterback grew up quickly in 2014 and his poise under pressure grabbed the attention of opposing players and coaches.
"I've seen a guy that can make all the throws," said Broncos Head Coach John Fox. "He appears, for a young player, to be very smart – I think ahead of his experience. He's a factor as far as mobility with his speed. I think he's a tremendous young player."
Runner up: Donald Penn
**
**
Acquired via free agency in March after spending eight seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Donald Penn became a stabilizing force on the Oakland offensive line in 2014.
The veteran left tackle started all 16 games for the Silver and Black and was crucial in keeping rookie QB Derek Carr safe, as the offensive line only allowed him to be sacked 24 times during the regular season.
He also flashed his offensive skill during the Week 14 match-up with the 49ers, becoming the third Raiders lineman in history with a touchdown as he hauled in a three-yard pass from Carr; the third touchdown of his career.
Penn's consistency and ability to stay healthy was crucial for the success of the offensive line, and his 124 consecutive starts is second among active tackles and third among all offensive lineman.
* *
DEFENSE
CHARLES WOODSON
**
**
During his second year back in the Silver and Black, the future Hall of Famer recorded four interceptions, his most since 2011. He also recorded a sack of Kansas City QB Alex Smith during the Raiders Week 12 win over the Chiefs. His sack of Smith for a 10-yard loss was the 20th of his career, and with the sack he became the first player with 50 career interceptions and 20 career sacks since sacks became an official statistic in 1982.
Woodson now has 60 career interceptions and his 22 as a Raider tie him with Warren Powers for 10th on the franchise list.
The 17-year veteran also led the team with 160 total tackles according to official coaches' statistics, and his nine passes defensed were good for fourth on the team.
He also returned three punts for 28 yards, including two in the final game of the season against the Broncos, remaining the second-oldest player in NFL history to return a punt.
Woodson provided the defense, and team as a whole, with a solid example of how to carry themselves on and off the field.
Runner Up: Khalil Mack
**
**
Drafted in the first round (No. 5 overall) of the 2014 draft, Khalil Mack grew into a dominant force on the Raiders defense during his rookie campaign.
The Buffalo product started all 16 games for Oakland and finished with 84 total tackles, which was good enough for fourth on the team, as well as 4.0 sacks according to official coaches' statistics.
He was also the only rookie named to the 2014 USA Football All-Fundamentals Team, an honor awarded to 26 NFL players who exhibit exemplary football techniques for young players to emulate, and was named ESPN's "NFL Live" Midseason Defensive Rookie of the Year.
The rookie has become one of the Raiders best defenders against the run and his performance on the field made the league take notice.
"Every week, one of the teams I watch early on is the Raider defense," said ESPN Analyst and former NFL RB Merril Hoge. "And the reason I watch is Khalil Mack. He's not just one of the best rookies to come out he's the best linebacker in the National Football League, and he is the best against the run."
SPECIAL TEAMS
MARQUETTE KING
During his second full season handling the punting duties for the Raiders, Marquette King built on the success he found in 2013.
The Macon, Ga., native punted 109 times in 2014 but did not allow one of his punts to be blocked.
His 62-yard punt against the San Diego Chargers in Week 11 was his longest of the season and his 477 total punting yards against the Chiefs in Week 15 was also a season high.
King's booming leg was no secret, but heading into 2014, he improved on his directional and situational kicking and the work showed. In 2014, he placed 31 punts inside the 20-yard line, improving on the 23 from 2013.
Runner Up: Sebastian Janikowski
The veteran kicker enjoyed a bounce-back season in 2014 connecting on 19 of 22 field goals and going 3-for-5 on 50-plus yard field goals.
He also went a perfect 28-for-28 on extra points in 2014, marking his sixth-consecutive season without missing a PAT.
Janikowski continued to show that he has one of the strongest legs in the NFL, regularly making lengthy field goals look routine. His 57-yard field goal in the first quarter of the Battle of the Bay marked his season long in 2014.